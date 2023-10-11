Tipster says 7nm Kirin 9000s made by SMIC is really 5nm Kirin 9000 from 2020 built by TSMC





In 2020, the U.S. expanded its export rules to prevent foundries using U.S. technology to make chips, from shipping cutting-edge silicon to Huawei without a license. The last two flagship series that Huawei offered before the Mate 60 Pro, the Mate 50, and the P60 lines, were powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset tweaked to work on 4G signals. In other words, the only way to connect to a 5G signal with those phones was to buy a special third-party case.





The X tipster, on his tweet, showed a screenshot that lists the Kirin 9000s as a 5nm chip. One of the pictures from the Mate 60 Pro teardown showed the Kirin 9000s had a date stamp of 2035 which means that this specific chip was made in the 35th week of 2020 or during August 24th-August 30th 2020. So in other words, @RGcloudS believes that the Kirin 9000s is a rebranded 5nm Kirin 9000. As the tipster writes, "Kirin 9000s is actually Kirin 9000 made by TSMC 3 years ago not SMIC." The Kirin 9000 was the first 5nm chip made for a smartphone when it was launched in 2020.







Using some back-of-the-envelope math, @RGcloudS figures that Huawei could have socked away 142 million Kirin 9000E and Kirin 9000 5G chipsets in a three-month period. He adds that there is no way Huawei can target sales of 40 million units of the Mate 60 Pro line if it was counting on production from SMIC's N+2 7nm process node which had a yield under 20%. He also adds, "It doesn't matter how talented you are, you can't produce 7nm with legacy 1980 DUV machine, multiple steps of stacking to create compared to EUV."





Keep in mind that this is just one person's opinion of what happened. Also file away in the back of your mind that the Kirin 9000 from 2020 contained 15.3 billion transistors, very close to the 16 billion inside the A16 Bionic but 24.2% shy of the 19 billion inside the A17 Pro.

