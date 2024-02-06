Huawei’s clamshell Pocket S2 to refrain from evolving on the outside, but is said to bring 5G
Remember the cheapest foldable phone in 2022 – the Huawei Pocket S?
Soon, there will be another clamshell and it’s to be called the Huawei Pocket S2 and key specs and color options leaked.
Apart from working on the iPhone 16’s rival in the face of the Mate 70 series, Huawei is not letting go of its flip-style foldable in the face of the Pocket S2 (via Gizmochina).
The original Pocket S was very impressive at $800 in 2022 for the base 128GB storage model. The OG came with a gorgeous OLED display equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate, a big 4000 mAh battery, a 40MP main shooter backed up by a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and 8GB of RAM.
One of the few compromises was the processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) which lacks 5G connectivity.
The successor flip device is mentioned by the expert tipster Digital Chat Station on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. In the tipster’s post, the information claims that the Pocket S2 will keep most design elements from its predecessor. If this turns out to be true and the Pocket S2 does not evolve on the outside, we should expect the back to house a triple camera setup in two circular modules. An external panel will also be situated in one of these modules.
Similar to the previous Pocket S, the Pocket S2 could also be released in a special Art Edition. According to Digital Chat Station, this upcoming Pocket S2 could hit the shelves in a gray color option with a back made of glass. It’s possible there could be a purple one, too – just with a leather back panel. Under the hood, the device will reportedly feature a Kirin 9000s chipset, which will bring 5G capabilities to the table. A 4,520mAh battery pack could power this device that supports 66W wired fast charging.
