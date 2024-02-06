Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Huawei’s clamshell Pocket S2 to refrain from evolving on the outside, but is said to bring 5G

Huawei
1
Huawei’s clamshell Pocket S2 to refrain from evolving on the outside, but is said to bring 5G
Remember the cheapest foldable phone in 2022 – the Huawei Pocket S?

Soon, there will be another clamshell and it’s to be called the Huawei Pocket S2 and key specs and color options leaked.

Apart from working on the iPhone 16’s rival in the face of the Mate 70 series, Huawei is not letting go of its flip-style foldable in the face of the Pocket S2 (via Gizmochina).

The successor flip device is mentioned by the expert tipster Digital Chat Station on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. In the tipster’s post, the information claims that the Pocket S2 will keep most design elements from its predecessor. If this turns out to be true and the Pocket S2 does not evolve on the outside, we should expect the back to house a triple camera setup in two circular modules. An external panel will also be situated in one of these modules.

Similar to the previous Pocket S, the Pocket S2 could also be released in a special Art Edition. According to Digital Chat Station, this upcoming Pocket S2 could hit the shelves in a gray color option with a back made of glass. It’s possible there could be a purple one, too – just with a leather back panel. Under the hood, the device will reportedly feature a Kirin 9000s chipset, which will bring 5G capabilities to the table. A 4,520mAh battery pack could power this device that supports 66W wired fast charging.

The original Pocket S was very impressive at $800 in 2022 for the base 128GB storage model. The OG came with a gorgeous OLED display equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate, a big 4000 mAh battery, a 40MP main shooter backed up by a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and 8GB of RAM.

One of the few compromises was the processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) which lacks 5G connectivity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part
Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part

Latest News

Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless