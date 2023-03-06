Huawei rumored to unveil flagship P60 line, Mate X3 foldable and more on March 23rd

Ok, so Huawei didn't introduce the P60 series during MWC. That didn't mean that the company failed to make any news in Barcelona, as you might already know . But that's another story that we won't get into here. If you are interested in Huawei's next flagship series, you might want to circle March 23rd on your calendar. That's the date, according to Weibo-tipster Classmateguan (via Huawei Central ), when the company will introduce the P60 series, the Mate X3 foldable, FreeBuds 5 earbuds, Watch 4, and TalkBand B7.





Huawei's P-series phones are focused on photography (no pun intended) and the P60 line will be equipped with some of the features found on last year's flagship Mate 50 models including the use of variable aperture on the primary camera (f/1.4 to f/4) which allows users to control the blur and depth of field in their photographs. Huawei's in-house XMAGE photography system will be back and there will be a periscope lens driven by the 64MP OmniVision OMB 64B image sensor.





After debuting on the P30 Pro, Huawei is bringing back the RYYB color matrix for the telephoto camera. Replacing two green pixels with yellow ones will make photos snapped using this camera appear up to 40% brighter. The P50 series did not use the RYYB matrix, but it is returning this year. We've already seen sample images from the P60 Pro's telephoto camera that were shared by a Huawei executive.









The P60 Pro could feature a 6.6-inch AMOLED display supplied by China's BOE. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1440 x 3200 resolution (QHD+). The P60 might feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset without 5G support. The Pro model might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC tweaked so as not to work with 5G.





Other devices to be unveiled on March 23rd, according to the tipster, include the Mate X3 foldable. This will be an inward folding handset with a rumored 2K tablet-sized display. The Huawei FreeBuds 5 are a pair of true wireless earbuds that should include active noise cancellation. The Huawei Watch 4 could become the first smartwatch to offer satellite communications for emergencies (Huawei included this feature with the Mate 50 phone series last year). Users would be able to send SMS messages without cellular connectivity.





Lastly, the TalkBand B7 is also expected to see the light of day on March 23rd. This is a wristband that doubles as a Bluetooth earpiece.

