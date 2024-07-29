Check out Huawei's new foldable phone
The foldable smartphone scene is about to get another player, this time from Huawei. After launching the Huawei Pocket 2 flip phone earlier this year, the Chinese tech giant is prepping to reveal a new addition to its flip foldable lineup.
Huawei is gearing up to unveil its latest foldable phone, the Nova Flip. The company has dropped a teaser video featuring a member of the TFBoys music band flaunting the clamshell phone in a vibrant Lime green. You can catch the full video on Huawei’s Weibo channel (translated source) or check out the screenshots from the teaser in the gallery below.
The frame of the Nova Flip appears to be metal, but the back material remains a mystery. It is likely to be either glass or vegan leather, or possibly a combination of both.
Huawei’s Nova series is all about attracting a younger crowd with stylish designs that don’t cost a fortune. While it’s not as premium as the flagship P or Mate series, the Nova lineup hits that sweet spot between features and affordability. As the foldable phone market expands, prices are rising too, so Huawei’s move to introduce a more affordable clamshell foldable like the Nova Flip could be a smart decision.
By offering a more affordable foldable like the Nova Flip, Huawei could tap into a larger customer base and strengthen its position as the second-largest player in the foldable phone market. Plus, with rumors of a world-first tri-fold phone on the horizon this year, Huawei might just close the gap between itself and Samsung (the current leader) even further.
Huawei drops a tease for the Nova Flip with a square cover screen
Screenshots from the Nova Flip teaser. | Image credit – Huawei
The upcoming Nova Flip will feature a square cover display positioned alongside its camera island. While the screen is on the smaller side compared to current standards – less spacious than the panels on the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 – it’s still larger than the cover displays on the Huawei Pocket foldables.
The teaser is a symphony of clicks and clacks that spell out the name of the new phone in Morse code. From the video, we see that the Nova Flip will sport a dual-camera setup on the back, a single punch-hole camera on the inside display, and a flat power button that could also double as a fingerprint scanner.
Huawei is gearing up to unveil the Nova Flip next week, with an event set for August 6 in China. While it is not yet confirmed if the phone will make its way to global markets, there is a good chance it might.
