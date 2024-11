Huawei Mate 70 series teased for November launch

Huawei Mate 60 Pro | Image credit – Huawei

The Mate 70 Pro is rumored to come with a 60 MP main sensor, paired with 48 MP ultra-wide and telephoto cameras, marking an upgrade over its predecessor. It's also expected to introduce improved AI and digital enhancements. The entire Mate 70 series might come equipped with a new power-efficient 5nm Kirin chipset . Moreover, the standard Mate 70 is expected to feature a 3D facial recognition system that could rival Apple's Face ID. There's also speculation about a shift from an under-display fingerprint sensor to one embedded in the power button. On top of that, there are whispers about dual OS functionality for the Mate 70 series The Mate line has a reputation for pushing innovation, and if these rumors pan out, I think this series should be no different. The good thing is that with November looking set for the official release, we won't have to wait much longer to see if all these features make the cut.