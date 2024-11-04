Huawei Mate 70 series teased for November launch
Huawei Mate 60 Pro | Image credit – Huawei
Huawei is gearing up to launch its next flagship series, the Mate 70, and rumors have been swirling about it for a while. While the new flagship phones were initially expected to debut either this month or in December, new information now says that November is indeed the month we will see the upcoming phones.
Huawei Mate 70 flagship series will launch this month
In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo (translated source), Huawei's chairman Yu Chengdong hinted that the upcoming Mate flagship series is set to launch this month. The exact date is still under wraps, but reliable tipster Digital Chat Station (translated source) speculates that the Mate 70 series might make its debut on November 19. Keep in mind that the phone will first launch in China, with a global rollout expected to follow at a later date.
The Huawei Mate 70 series will include four models:
- Mate 70
- Mate 70 Pro
- Mate 70 Pro+
- Mate 70 Ultimate Design
All models are expected to offer high-end capabilities, with slight differences in design and camera features. The Mate 70 and Pro models should have a circular camera cover reminiscent of the Mate 50 series but with a larger radius, while the Mate 70 Ultimate Design is expected to stand out with an octagonal frame.
Earlier Huawei Mate 70 series leak revealed a familiar camera design. | Image credit – Weibo
The Mate 70 Pro is rumored to come with a 60 MP main sensor, paired with 48 MP ultra-wide and telephoto cameras, marking an upgrade over its predecessor. It's also expected to introduce improved AI and digital enhancements.
The entire Mate 70 series might come equipped with a new power-efficient 5nm Kirin chipset. Moreover, the standard Mate 70 is expected to feature a 3D facial recognition system that could rival Apple's Face ID. There's also speculation about a shift from an under-display fingerprint sensor to one embedded in the power button. On top of that, there are whispers about dual OS functionality for the Mate 70 series.
The Mate line has a reputation for pushing innovation, and if these rumors pan out, I think this series should be no different. The good thing is that with November looking set for the official release, we won't have to wait much longer to see if all these features make the cut.
