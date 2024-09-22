Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Leaked information about the Huawei Mate 70 line suggests it could feature a 5nm processor

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Processors Huawei
Photyo of the back of the Huawei Mate 60 next to a render of the Mate 70's rear panel.
Picture of the Huawei Mate 60 next to a render of the upcoming Mate 70. Image credit-TechBoilers

While all of the attention on Huaweihas been focused lately on the tri-fold Mate XT, the beleaguered Chinese manufacturer has at least one more major device series to release this year. That would be the flagship Mate 70 line. Huawei has been known to release two different flagship series each year. Usually, in the first or early second quarter, it releases the "P" series. These are photography-based flagship phones which this year were given a new name when released as the Pura 70 line.

Huawei's second flagship series of the year usually makes its entrance during the fourth quarter. The Mate line typically includes new innovative features. Last year, the Mate 60 series shocked many since it included the first Huawei-designed application processor (AP) since the 5nm Kirin 9000 powered the Mate 40 in 2020. That was also the last Huawei phone to support 5G until last year's Mate 60 series which was powered by the 7nm Kirin 9000s AP. The chip was able to break through U.S. export rules blocking foundries from delivering 5G chips to Huawei because it was built by China's largest foundry, SMIC.

We have heard much about the Mate 70 series thanks to previous leaks. Now, Digital Chat Station, one of the more prolific leakers on China's Weibo social media platform, has leaked information about the Mate 70. According to the leak, the Mate 70 will feature a quad-curved display of an unknown size. The leaker does say that the screen sizes will be larger than those of the Pura 70 series.

Leaker Digital Chat Station has some info about the upcoming Huawei Mate 70 series. | Image credit-Huawei Central - Leaked information about the Huawei Mate 70 line suggests it could feature a 5nm processor
Leaker Digital Chat Station has some info about the upcoming Huawei Mate 70 series. | Image credit-Huawei Central

The Mate 70 is expected to use a 3D facial recognition system which could make it as secure as Apple's Face ID. The fingerprint sensor might move from under the display to being integrated inside the power button. The rear panel will be made from a non-metal material. One possibility, which the manufacturer already used with the Mate XT tri-fold, is leather.

The rear panel has a giant camera ring and it could feature a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultra-wide camera, There could be a telephoto camera with a periscope lens. The new Mate 70 lineup might debut a new in-house XMAGE imaging system. The MAte 70 series is expected to be equipped with a new processor which is interesting since Huawei is pretty limited unless it was able to work with SMIC on the production of a 5nm chipset for the phone.

Recommended Stories
Digital Chat Station says that the new chipset has greater energy efficiency and improved performance. That sounds exactly what you would expect when going from a chip made using the 7nm process node to a 5nm chip with a larger transistor count. The problem all along has been that Chinese foundries have been banned from obtaining extreme ultraviolet lithography machines which are needed to etch complex circuitry patterns on the silicon wafers that are sliced and diced into chips.

There have been rumors that Huawei or SMIC have developed a way to produce 5nm chips using older deep ultraviolet lithography machines. This will be interesting to watch out for when the company unveils the Mate 70 line in November.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)

Latest News

Apple called out for deceitful iPhone 16 marketing
Apple called out for deceitful iPhone 16 marketing
Thinner bezels, second-gen Ceramic Shield factor in iPhone 16 drop test results
Thinner bezels, second-gen Ceramic Shield factor in iPhone 16 drop test results
Verizon illegally collects customers' voiceprints alleges class action lawsuit
Verizon illegally collects customers' voiceprints alleges class action lawsuit
Insider says iOS 18 updates will bring Apple Intelligence in stages
Insider says iOS 18 updates will bring Apple Intelligence in stages
The all gold Apple Watch Series 10 and link bracelet is now available, but you can't buy it yet
The all gold Apple Watch Series 10 and link bracelet is now available, but you can't buy it yet
The Jabra Elite 10 offer Dolby Atmos surround sound for 20% off on Amazon
The Jabra Elite 10 offer Dolby Atmos surround sound for 20% off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless