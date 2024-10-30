Huawei Mate 70 leak reveals familiar camera design
While everyone's been buzzing about Huawei's tri-fold Mate XT lately, the company has another significant lineup up its sleeve for this year: the Huawei Mate 70 series. A recent leak has surfaced, showcasing a camera design that looks all too familiar.
According to a new leak, the Huawei Mate 70 lineup is set to keep the familiar square camera setup housed within a circular or octagonal camera island. The leak includes a photo allegedly showing the camera covers for all upcoming Mate 70 models:
This design is a nod to the Mate 50 series, though with a slightly larger radius. The Mate 70 and Pro models will feature a circular camera cover, while the Mate 70 RS Ultimate will stand out with its octagonal frame.
The leak also suggests that the Huawei Mate 70 series might feature a quad-camera setup this time around. However, this information hasn't been officially confirmed yet, so we'll need to hold tight for the official specs.
Interestingly, the camera islands now show even more small cutouts, likely for additional sensors like color temperature lenses, laser focus, and proximity sensors. This means while the look is consistent, Huawei's Mate 70 series cameras could pack a serious upgrade in terms of performance and functionality.
We've caught a glimpse of some leaks surrounding the upcoming Huawei Mate 70 series. For instance, its design has already been showcased (just take a look at the cover photo for reference), but this earlier leak hinted at a different camera arrangement on the back. We'll just have to hang tight for the official reveal to get all the details straightened out.
On top of that, the Mate 70 series could wow us with an energy-efficient 5nm Kirin chipset powering the devices. The standard Mate 70 is also anticipated to feature a 3D facial recognition system, potentially matching the security of Apple's Face ID. Plus, it looks like the fingerprint sensor might transition from being under the display to being embedded in the power button. And let's not forget, there are whispers that the Mate 70 series might support dual OS functionality.
The Mate line is known for rolling out innovative features, and I believe this upcoming series will be no different – if all the rumors hold true, that is. We're expecting the series to make its debut in China sometime in November or December.
Huawei Mate 70 series leak shows familiar camera design. | Image credit – Weibo
For example, the Mate 70 Pro is rumored to feature a 60 MP main sensor, along with a 48 MP ultra-wide and telephoto lens — an upgrade over its predecessor. It's also expected to bring improved AI and digital enhancements into the mix.
