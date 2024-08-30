Huawei's Mate 70 Pro leaks and this is how it could look like
In China, the phone that's been set to take on Apple's iPhone 16 is the Mate 70. Its predecessors from the Mate 60 (pictured above) did extremely well and reportedly sold over 30 million units in its first months.
It's not just that it sold well. Huawei literally rose from the ashes with this 5G-ready phone that almost wasn’t supposed to exist! With the US putting the squeeze on Huawei and keeping some US officials tossing and turning, this surprise launch has definitely stirred the pot.
That's why all eyes are on the Mate 70 line. The expectations are high, especially given that Huawei Mate 70 line could surprise with energy efficient 5nm Kirin chipset. However, at the end of July, there was this rumor that claimed the Mate 70 could get delayed.
While both the Mate 60 Pro and Mate 70 Pro stick to Huawei’s signature minimalist style, the Mate 70 Pro introduces some sleek upgrades.
The latest leak reveals the design of the Mate 70 Pro, which, like the Mate 60 Pro, maintains Huawei’s signature sleek and minimalist style (compared to other Chinese flagships) but with some subtle refinements.
Both models feature Huawei's distinctive circular camera module. However, the Mate 70 Pro’s module has been refined compared to the more straightforward design of the Mate 60 Pro. It now includes a unique “AI-DC” marking, suggesting advancements in AI and digital processing capabilities.
Under the hood, the Mate 70 Pro is equipped with the new Kirin 9100 chipset, a step up from the Kirin 9000S in the Mate 60 Pro. This upgrade should result in better performance, increased efficiency, and enhanced AI processing.
In terms of display, both phones sport a 6.82-inch curved screen. However, the Mate 70 Pro may feature advanced display technology, keeping pace with the latest flagship trends.
On the rear, while the Mate 60 Pro has a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP periscope telephoto lens, the Mate 70 Pro upgrades to a 60MP main sensor. It retains the 48MP ultra-wide and telephoto lenses but adds enhanced AI and digital capabilities, as indicated by the “AI-DC” branding.
Both models offer 5x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. However, the Mate 70 Pro’s improved AI and image processing are expected to deliver clearer and more detailed zoom shots.
While I'm perfectly happy with my Oppo Find X7 Ultra when it comes to photography, I'm eager to learn more about the camera specs of the Mate 70 Pro – and I hope to do so very soon! I won't be able to shut up about it, so you can bet there'll be an article about it coming in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!
As a result, the company reported a dramatic increase in first-quarter earnings. Despite being hobbled by US sanctions, the struggling manufacturer had the last laugh, with its profits skyrocketing by an astounding 564% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2024.
Now, the Huawei Mate 70 Pro has leaked – we get to see what the design of the upcoming device could be like.
Which one do you like better? | Image credit – TechBoilers
The Mate 70 Pro also brings significant camera upgrades. It features a 48MP front camera, a boost from the 32MP camera on the Mate 60 Pro, promising sharper selfies and improved low-light performance. Both models include 3D face recognition.
