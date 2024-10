Huawei wants HarmonyOS NEXT to be third worldwide after Android and iOS

Back in May 2019, the U.S. placed Huawei on the entity list which prevented the company from using its U.S. supply chain. No longer allowed to work with Google , Huawei had to either use the open source version of Android or develop its own operating system. A year before it was added to the entity list, we told you that Huawei was working on its own operating system to replace the Google Services version of Android.





We must have purchased the wireless edition of the Farmer's Almanac for 2019 because back in April 2018 we wrote, "Losing its license from Google to use Android means that Huawei would be without Google Services. This would mean that the manufacturer would not be able to pre-install any Google apps on its phones, including the Google Play Store." Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei said at the time, "We are developing our own OS out of strategic consideration, because won’t we be doomed if they suddenly cut off our food, don’t allow us to use Android or Windows 8."









In 2019, Huawei announced that HarmonyOS would be its replacement for Android on Huawei smartphones and other mobile devices. The OS was an Android "fork" and modified Android by customizing the open-source Android source code (AOSP). That was followed up with the release of HarmonyOS NEXT on October 22nd, 2024 after a public beta was released on October 8th. This version of the software uses only the HarmonyOS kernel and supports only HarmonyOS applications.





The Huawei devices that you can try HarmonyOS NEXT on in 2024 include: