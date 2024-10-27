Huawei wants HarmonyOS NEXT to be third worldwide after Android and iOS

We must have purchased the wireless edition of the Farmer's Almanac for 2019 because back in April 2018 we wrote, "Losing its license from Google to use Android means that Huawei would be without Google Services. This would mean that the manufacturer would not be able to pre-install any Google apps on its phones, including the Google Play Store." Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei said at the time, "We are developing our own OS out of strategic consideration, because won’t we be doomed if they suddenly cut off our food, don’t allow us to use Android or Windows 8."

The Huawei devices that you can try HarmonyOS NEXT on in 2024 include:

HUAWEI Mate 60

HUAWEI Mate X5

HUAWEI Mate 60 Pro+

HUAWEI Mate X5 Collector's Edition

HUAWEI Mate 60 Pro

HUAWEI Pura 70

HUAWEI Mate 60 RS ULTIMATE DESIGN

HUAWEI Pura 70 Pro

HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra

HUAWEI Pura 70 Pro+

HUAWEI Pocket 2

HUAWEI Pocket 2 Art Edition

HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2-inch

HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2-inch Collector's Edition

HUAWEI MatePad Pro 11-inch 2024 model

HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate





Next year, HarmonyOS NEXT will be available for the Nova Flip, Nova 13 series, Nova 12 series, Huawei Mate Pad Pro 12.2-inch, Huawei Mate Pad Air 12-inch, and other devices. Huawei has previously said that it would like HarmonyOS Next to become the world's third largest mobile operating system alongside Android and iOS (numbers one and two, respectively).





AI is deeply integrated within HarmonyOS NEXT on certain features including the AI-powered Xiaoyi assistant. The lock screen has a design similar to iOS and a cool feature will relocate your widgets to look better with your phone's wallpaper. As with any OS, the success of HarmonyOS NEXT will depend on how successful Huawei is at getting developers to write apps for it.





Huawei Consumer Business Group Chairman, Richard Yu, said that 15,000 apps and services are now part of the HarmonyOS NEXT ecosystem and more are on the way. He also confirms that HarmonyOS is now running on over 1 billion devices, globally.

