Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Huawei wants HarmonyOS NEXT to be third worldwide after Android and iOS

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Android Google Huawei
The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra is propped up with the rear camera island facing the camera.
Back in May 2019, the U.S. placed Huawei on the entity list which prevented the company from using its U.S. supply chain. No longer allowed to work with Google, Huawei had to either use the open source version of Android or develop its own operating system. A year before it was added to the entity list, we told you that Huawei was working on its own operating system to replace the Google Services version of Android.

We must have purchased the wireless edition of the Farmer's Almanac for 2019 because back in April 2018 we wrote, "Losing its license from Google to use Android means that Huawei would be without Google Services. This would mean that the manufacturer would not be able to pre-install any Google apps on its phones, including the Google Play Store." Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei said at the time, "We are developing our own OS out of strategic consideration, because won’t we be doomed if they suddenly cut off our food, don’t allow us to use Android or Windows 8."

HarmonyOS NEXT. | Image credit-Huawei - Huawei wants HarmonyOS NEXT to be third worldwide after Android and iOS
HarmonyOS NEXT. | Image credit-Huawei

In 2019, Huawei announced that HarmonyOS would be its replacement for Android on Huawei smartphones and other mobile devices. The OS was an Android "fork" and modified Android by customizing the open-source Android source code (AOSP). That was followed up with the release of HarmonyOS NEXT on October 22nd, 2024 after a  public beta was released on October 8th. This version of the software uses only the HarmonyOS kernel and supports only HarmonyOS applications.

The Huawei devices that you can try HarmonyOS NEXT on in 2024 include:

  • HUAWEI Mate 60
  • HUAWEI Mate X5
  • HUAWEI Mate 60 Pro+
  • HUAWEI Mate X5 Collector's Edition
  • HUAWEI Mate 60 Pro
  • HUAWEI Pura 70
  • HUAWEI Mate 60 RS ULTIMATE DESIGN
  • HUAWEI Pura 70 Pro
  • HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra
  • HUAWEI Pura 70 Pro+
  • HUAWEI Pocket 2
  • HUAWEI Pocket 2 Art Edition
  • HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2-inch
  • HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2-inch Collector's Edition
  • HUAWEI MatePad Pro 11-inch 2024 model
  • HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate

Recommended Stories
Next year, HarmonyOS NEXT will be available for the Nova Flip, Nova 13 series, Nova 12 series, Huawei Mate Pad Pro 12.2-inch, Huawei Mate Pad Air 12-inch, and other devices. Huawei has previously said that it would like HarmonyOS Next to become the world's third largest mobile operating system alongside Android and iOS (numbers one and two, respectively).

AI is deeply integrated within HarmonyOS NEXT on certain features including the AI-powered Xiaoyi assistant. The lock screen has a design similar to iOS and a cool feature will relocate your widgets to look better with your phone's wallpaper. As with any OS, the success of HarmonyOS NEXT will depend on how successful Huawei is at getting developers to write apps for it.

Huawei Consumer Business Group Chairman, Richard Yu, said that 15,000 apps and services are now part of the HarmonyOS NEXT ecosystem and more are on the way. He also confirms that HarmonyOS is now running on over 1 billion devices, globally.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
Now is the worst time to upgrade for many T-Mobile customers
Now is the worst time to upgrade for many T-Mobile customers
Pixel 9 Pro XL user is stunned when he sees what happened to his phone's camera bar
Pixel 9 Pro XL user is stunned when he sees what happened to his phone's camera bar
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000

Latest News

Don't believe it! Fake ad suggests that Samsung has launched the One UI 7 beta with Android 15
Don't believe it! Fake ad suggests that Samsung has launched the One UI 7 beta with Android 15
Snapdragon 8 Elite will skyrocket the Galaxy S25! PA Show E23
Snapdragon 8 Elite will skyrocket the Galaxy S25! PA Show E23
Beyond iPhone: Apple’s foray into cheap, intelligent devices
Beyond iPhone: Apple’s foray into cheap, intelligent devices
Why this popular tourist nation banned the iPhone 16, can you take yours?
Why this popular tourist nation banned the iPhone 16, can you take yours?
T-Mobile gets to keep valuable spectrum it was supposed to sell after Sprint merger
T-Mobile gets to keep valuable spectrum it was supposed to sell after Sprint merger
Gurman: Apple gets more intelligent with iOS 18.2, multiple chatbots may join ChatGPT
Gurman: Apple gets more intelligent with iOS 18.2, multiple chatbots may join ChatGPT
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless