Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
Google's Pixel 9 event – here's what to expect!
GOOGLE EVENT
Google's Pixel 9 event – here's what to expect!
Aug 13, Tue, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

HTC U24 Pro meets phone sadist Zack Nelson; will it fold like a gambler with a bad hand?

By
0comments
HTC U24 Pro meets phone sadist Zack Nelson; will it fold like a gambler with a bad hand?
Exactly two months ago today HTC released a new mid-range Android phone, the HTC U24 Pro. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 application processor (AP) and carries a 6.8-inch curved OLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2436 (FHD+) and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage expandable via a microSD card, and has an IP67 rating for dust and water protection.

The triple camera setup on the rear panel includes a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. The periscope is down on this phone; in other words, there is no periscope lens on this model. The HTC U24 Pro features a 4600mAh capacity battery with 60W fast charging support. And the device does come with a 3.5mm earphone jack.

Will the HTC U24 Pro survive Zack's dreaded bend test?


HTC was once considered one of the best smartphone manufacturers with such great hits as the HTC Touch Pro, Sony Ericsson Xperia X1, T-Mobile G1 (the first Android phone in the U.S.), HTC Droid Incredible, Google Nexus One, and the HTC One (M8). But HTC lost its way after the One (M8) and has released some forgettable phones since then. And this is a shame considering that the One (M8) is my favorite phone of all time.

Video Thumbnail

Thumbing through the HTC U24 Pro's spec sheet, you'll find the 50MP front-facing selfie snapper, the microSD slot, and the 3.5mm earphone jack. Interesting? Yes. Flasgship? No. The phone is decidedly mid-range. Would it be able to survive the durability (read torture) test performed by Zack Nelson for his JerryRig Everything video series?

Nelson plays it cute from the start by pointing out that the HTC brand is coming back from the dead. He goes through the sale of HTC's smartphone patents and a large number of employees to Google for $1.1 billion. He also points out that HTC used to use level 9 sapphire crystal on their displays. Now, as we can see in the video, the Gorilla Glass protected display on the HTC U24 Pro scratches at level 6 with deeper grooves easily seen at level 7.

The HTC U24 Pro's under-display fingerprint scanner brought back some bad memories for me


The device is made with an aluminum frame and scraping the paint off is easy enough. The rear panel is made of plastic allowing Zack to show off his sense of humor as he carves a headstone that dovetails perfectly with the iconic HTC logo embedded in the rear panel. The video was a trigger for me though as Nelson couldn't get the under-display fingerprint sensor to work which took me back to the days when I rocked my Pixel 6 Pro. After 15 attempts, the sensor still would not work.

And for the test that everyone was waiting for, the dreaded bend test, the HTC U24 Pro managed to survive in one piece. Zack said that HTC phones used to be very hard to take apart for repair. It didn't appear that Nelson had that much trouble breaking down the U24 Pro.

Recommended Stories
I'd love to see HTC try its hand at a flagship model and wouldn't even mind if it copied the design of the One (M8). But the feeling I get is that the Taiwan based firm is not very confident in its ability to compete with Samsung and until it can come up with a design that gives the Galaxy S series a run for its money, HTC will be content to sit back and make inconsequential mid-range smartphones priced for the value buyer. That's not the HTC that many of you remember which is actually quite sad.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever

Latest News

Apple releases iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 2 with a cool Safari feature missing from the first Beta
Apple releases iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 2 with a cool Safari feature missing from the first Beta
Apple will make you hate iPhone SE 4 just enough to buy iPhone 16
Apple will make you hate iPhone SE 4 just enough to buy iPhone 16
Samsung's delayed security update rolls out first in U.S. to surprising T-Mobile locked series
Samsung's delayed security update rolls out first in U.S. to surprising T-Mobile locked series
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'
T-Mobile is vastly improving its Protection 360 plan without increasing your monthly costs
T-Mobile is vastly improving its Protection 360 plan without increasing your monthly costs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless