HTC officially releases the U24 Pro with an interesting entry into the mid-range market

Following several leaks and rumors, HTC has officially launched its latest smartphone, the HTC U24 Pro, and it's packed with some interesting features. The phone boasts a large 6.8-inch 1080x2436 OLED display with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, protected by Gorilla Glass. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, which should provide ample performance for everyday tasks and gaming. The phone comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD card.

On the software side, the U24 Pro runs Android 14, ensuring a modern user experience with the latest features and security updates. The phone is also IP67 rated for dust and water resistance, providing peace of mind for those accidental spills or dusty environments.

One of the standout features of the U24 Pro is its camera system. It sports a triple camera setup on the rear, including a 50 MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) for steadier photos, an 8 MP ultrawide lens for capturing wider scenes, and a 50 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front, you'll find a 50 MP camera with autofocus, perfect for selfies and video calls.


The U24 Pro is equipped with a 4,600 mAh battery, which should provide all-day battery life for most users. It also supports 60W wired charging for quick top-ups, 15W wireless charging, and even 5W reverse wireless charging for powering other compatible devices.

In a nod to the past, HTC has included a 3.5mm headphone jack, a feature that has become increasingly rare in modern smartphones. There's also a two-color notification LED on the front, a throwback to a time before always-on displays were commonplace.

The HTC U24 Pro is priced at €564 in the EU and listed for TW$18,990 in the Taiwanese HTC store. It's a competitive price point considering the phone's features and specifications, but it will face stiff competition from other brands, particularly those from China.

Currently, there is no word on whether the phone will be released globally. However, it's good to see HTC still active in the smartphone market, and the U24 Pro is an interesting addition to its lineup.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

