HTC reveals that it will introduce a new phone next week

Last December we told you about HTC's plan to release one to two mid-range phones a year powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 series of mid-range application processors (APs). This is disappointing for sure since there are many phone enthusiasts who would just love to see whether HTC could recapture some of the magic that made it arguably the first superstar Android smartphone designer.





I'll say it right now with my hand on the Bible in front of any judge; my favorite smartphone of all time was the HTC One (M8) with its unibody aluminum build. This was a phone that looked different than anything that was available at the time (except for the HTC One Max, a phablet-sized version of the phone). But the HTC One (M8) was the peak and HTC either lost its mojo, sold its mojo, or had its mojo stolen.













HTC, like LG before it, finally decided that it could not compete with Samsung in the flagship Android phone market and feels at home in the mid-range space. And that's a shame. Many of you might be surprised to learn that certain memorable handsets from the early days of touchscreen mobile phones were built by HTC. For example, the very first Sony Ericsson Xperia X1, a Windows Mobile phone with a unique panels UI that foreshadowed the coming explosion in apps, was built by HTC.



