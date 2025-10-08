iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Numbers show T-Mobile and AT&T might be better choices for some customers than Verizon

Phonearena team
• 16h ago
• 15h ago

No surprise. VZ still hasn't overcome its disaster pursuing content, buying tech relic AOL (a-oh-hell), and buying pre-Google-search Yahoo, all led by the effervescent, if not intellectual, Marni Walden who was summarily shown the door.

• 15h ago

Meanwhile, VZ stays mired in LTE, a 20 yr old 4G network tech yet still treating 5G begrudgingly as a forced fumble, while others are completing their wholesale graduation to 5G from LTE as they begin their planning and investments into 6G. This should be a reminder to the old guard as to what happens when you use your second head as you hand over the reins to the inept in the name of women recognition which in reality is just another DEI initiative disguised as something noble and progressive that lets HR and the Board check a box and chum it up with the Left policy leadership de jour.

