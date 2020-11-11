Qualcomm reportedly granted permission to resume business with Huawei
Now, Android Central reports that US-based chip manufacturer Qualcomm may be able to get permission from the government to work with Huawei and supply chips for future smartphones of the company. Reportedly, selling the Honor division of Huawei was one of the prerequisites for permission to be granted, and now this seems to have been accomplished.
It seems that Qualcomm has received licenses to resume business with Huawei. However, this information comes from a report from China, and neither Huawei nor Qualcomm have confirmed whether the information is correct or not at the moment.
