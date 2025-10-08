iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

OnePlus 15: four awesome upgrades, and two disappointing downgrades to look out for

.KRATOS.
.KRATOS.
Arena Apprentice
• 18h ago

Hopefully the camera will be upgraded and better cz there's some rumors that it'll be a bit of a downgrade from the op13 n about the alert slider it would've be generic if they kept it plus adding that physical button to summon AI or whatever that would've been awesome

pampa
pampa
Arena Apprentice
• 15h ago

No, you cannot see pixelization in videos. It's physically impossible for the human eye to see that at a high resolution (1.5 or 2K). You could see it in still images though.

Tmichels
Tmichels
Arena Apprentice
• 12h ago

I need to know about satellite service? iPhones have this cool feature where you can connect to a satellite, very useful when hiking in roam places to send a text or emergency help. T-Mobile also launched Star link. It's not compatible with OnePlus yet.

Indianapolis
Indianapolis
Arena Apprentice
• 12h ago
↵.KRATOS. said:

Hopefully the camera will be upgraded and better cz there's some rumors that it'll be a bit of a downgrade from the op13 n about the alert slider it would've be generic if they kept it plus adding that physical button to summon AI or whatever that would've been awesome

It's true, the main camera and the telephone camera both have smaller image sensors and dimmer lenses compared to the OnePlus 12 and 13. Very disappointing.

Indianapolis
Indianapolis
Arena Apprentice
• 12h ago

I'm surprised you didn't mention the camera downgrades. The main camera and telephoto camera both have smaller sensors and dimmer lenses compared to the OnePlus 12 and 13. But why should they bother with better cameras, since even tech writers don't seem to know the difference?

Juan2023
Juan2023
Arena Apprentice
• 12h ago
↵Tmichels said:

I need to know about satellite service? iPhones have this cool feature where you can connect to a satellite, very useful when hiking in roam places to send a text or emergency help. T-Mobile also launched Star link. It's not compatible with OnePlus yet.

That TMobile satellite service is for the most expensive plans, and I don't think it works on unlocked phones, only on some of the ones they sell, like Galaxy, iPhone, Pixel, and Motorola.

