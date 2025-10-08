Home Discussions You are here OnePlus 15: four awesome upgrades, and two disappointing downgrades to look out for General Abdullah Asim • Published: Oct 08, 2025, 11:09 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. .KRATOS. Arena Apprentice • 18h ago ... Hopefully the camera will be upgraded and better cz there's some rumors that it'll be a bit of a downgrade from the op13 n about the alert slider it would've be generic if they kept it plus adding that physical button to summon AI or whatever that would've been awesome Like Reactions All Quote pampa Arena Apprentice • 15h ago ... No, you cannot see pixelization in videos. It's physically impossible for the human eye to see that at a high resolution (1.5 or 2K). You could see it in still images though. Like Reactions All Quote Tmichels Arena Apprentice • 12h ago ... I need to know about satellite service? iPhones have this cool feature where you can connect to a satellite, very useful when hiking in roam places to send a text or emergency help. T-Mobile also launched Star link. It's not compatible with OnePlus yet. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Indianapolis Arena Apprentice • 12h ago ↵.KRATOS. said: Hopefully the camera will be upgraded and better cz there's some rumors that it'll be a bit of a downgrade from the op13 n about the alert slider it would've be generic if they kept it plus adding that physical button to summon AI or whatever that would've been awesome ... It's true, the main camera and the telephone camera both have smaller image sensors and dimmer lenses compared to the OnePlus 12 and 13. Very disappointing. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Indianapolis Arena Apprentice • 12h ago ... I'm surprised you didn't mention the camera downgrades. The main camera and telephoto camera both have smaller sensors and dimmer lenses compared to the OnePlus 12 and 13. But why should they bother with better cameras, since even tech writers don't seem to know the difference? Like 1 Reactions All Quote Juan2023 Arena Apprentice • 12h ago ↵Tmichels said: I need to know about satellite service? iPhones have this cool feature where you can connect to a satellite, very useful when hiking in roam places to send a text or emergency help. T-Mobile also launched Star link. It's not compatible with OnePlus yet. ... That TMobile satellite service is for the most expensive plans, and I don't think it works on unlocked phones, only on some of the ones they sell, like Galaxy, iPhone, Pixel, and Motorola. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions The foldable iPhone's design mystery deepens – analysts can't agree on the material by Iskra Petrova • 16m ago 1 Google is making your old Pixel Watch feel new again by Johanna Romero • 10h ago 1 Subscribers nationwide should see an improvement in AT&T's 5G service by Alan Friedman • 13h ago 3 Numbers show T-Mobile and AT&T might be better choices for some customers than Verizon by Anam Hamid • 16h ago 3 View all discussions
Hopefully the camera will be upgraded and better cz there's some rumors that it'll be a bit of a downgrade from the op13 n about the alert slider it would've be generic if they kept it plus adding that physical button to summon AI or whatever that would've been awesome
I need to know about satellite service? iPhones have this cool feature where you can connect to a satellite, very useful when hiking in roam places to send a text or emergency help. T-Mobile also launched Star link. It's not compatible with OnePlus yet.