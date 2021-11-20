I tested how slippery those flagships are! Did I break any? iPhone 13 Pro vs. Pixel 6 Pro vs. Galaxy S21 Ultra

I tested how slippery those flagships are! Did I break any? iPhone 13 Pro vs. Pixel 6 Pro vs. Galaxy S21 Ultra1
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Sure, most often your phone is likely sitting securely in your pocket, but eventually you'll end up placing it on a table, chair, on your own thighs while sitting down, and the last thing you'll want is for the magical rectangle to suddenly slip off and hit the ground.
Are you often finding yourself in coffee shops with glass tables, or wooden ones? Will your new flagship try to run away if you place it on one? We have the answers! Without further ado...
Apple iPhone 13 Pro isn't as slippery as it looks
|Location
|Does it slide?
|Your thigh while wearing sweatpants
|Yes, slowly
|Your thigh while wearing jeans
|Yes, slowly
|Slightly slanted wooden table
|No
|Slightly slanted chair cushion
|No
|Slightly slanted glass table
|Yes, quickly
The iPhone 13 Pro has a textured matte glass back, meaning it's nice and smooth to the touch, yet it doesn't collect fingerprints like the average glossy-back phone would.
But to be safe, always keep an eye on it if you need to place it on a thigh, because slowly but surely, it might start gliding.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra stays put
|Location
|Does it slide?
|Your thigh while wearing sweatpants
|No
|Your thigh while wearing jeans
|No
|Slightly slanted wooden table
|No
|Slightly slanted chair cushion
|No
|Slightly slanted glass table
|Yes, quickly
The S21 Ultra has a matte glass back, which feels even smoother than the iPhone, yet it slides much less. In fact, in our experience, it slides off only during the most difficult test – when on a glass surface.
Once again, the huge camera bump we're dealing with here could be helping this smartphone stay securely put on most surfaces.
Google Pixel 6 Pro is dying to slip away
|Location
|Does it slide?
|Your thigh while wearing sweatpants
|Yes, slowly
|Your thigh while wearing jeans
|Yes, quickly
|Slightly slanted wooden table
|No
|Slightly slanted chair cushion
|Yes, slowly
|Slightly slanted glass table
|No
Unlike the other two phones, the back of the Pixel 6 Pro is made out of glossy (and fingerprint-collecting) glass, as opposed to matte glass. And this phone is quick to slide off most slanted surfaces, except oddly enough – glass itself.
Where the previous two phones fail the Pixel 6 Pro stays oddly put, and yet again, the camera bump seems to be helping a lot, except if the camera bump is directly parallel to the slant, in which case it actually makes things worse and the phone starts sliding like a figure skater on pretty much any surface.
Consider getting a case for extra protection and less slippage
Many people are willing to cover the (normally) premium glass and metal design of their smartphone with something like a plastic case, so long as that case comes with a promise of apt protection from daily wear and tear.
And although getting a case might feel like a compromise to some, aside from protecting your phone from scratches, it might even save it from the occasional accidental drop. In addition, impact protection aside, many cases are grippy and less likely to slide off the table as smooth glass or plastic will.
So if you can't trust your new flagship to stay put, consider getting a case for it:
Note: No flagship smartphones were harmed during this experiment. Don't try this at home!
Ever had a phone slide off and hit the ground? Did it survive?