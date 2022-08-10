 Vote now: hottest new Galaxy product: Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5 or Buds 2 Pro? - PhoneArena
Vote now: hottest new Galaxy product: Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5 or Buds 2 Pro?

The wait is finally over, guys! One of the biggest summer tech reveals is already behind our backs, and we’re left with four new Galaxy products. Even though we’re living in a leak-infused tech reality, there’s still things to be excited about after today’s launch, right?

First, the two new foldables and harbingers of the upcoming flexible revolution (we’re waiting and waiting for it to happen). The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are finally here, now officially unveiled with upgrades and refinements all around. There’s nothing groundbreaking but with foldables - refinement is extra important.

Then we have the new Galaxy Watch family - both devices are looking gorgeous and come with some amazing tech onboard. We have sapphire, Wear OS, the usual amazing AMOLED displays, Samsung’s BioSensor, the whole deal.

Last but not least, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro - the next AirPods killer. The buds look great, all jokes aside but until you stick them in your ears you can’t be sure. Still, some great announcements - not all of them a total surprise but it is what it is.

Which of these new Galaxy products fills your soul with excitement, and makes your heart race? That’s overly dramatic, okay but still - vote in our poll and let us know if Samsung’s on the right track!

Hottest new Galaxy product: Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5 or Buds 2 Pro?

Vote View Result


