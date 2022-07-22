Vote now: Are you excited about the Motorola RAZR 3?

Are you excited about the Motorola RAZR 3? Yes! Can't wait! Moderately... No, don't care about it. Other (in the comments) Yes! Can't wait! 40% Moderately... 20% No, don't care about it. 40% Other (in the comments) 0%



More Polls:

But let’s check your level of excitement about the next foldable phone bearing the iconic RAZR moniker. Are you excited about it? Would you buy it if it’s $1,399? We personally would love another competitive foldable on the market and can’t wait to get the model in our greedy reviewing hands!