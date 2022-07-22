 Vote now: Are you excited about the Motorola RAZR 3? - PhoneArena
Vote now: Are you excited about the Motorola RAZR 3?

Motorola Polls
Vote now: Are you excited about the Motorola RAZR 3?
The era of the foldable phones is finally nigh! After years and years of super-expensive and super-problematic devices, now it seems that we’ve finally reached the mainstream phase for these little flexible puppies.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 sold like hot chestnuts during a Chicago winter, and people are already pre-ordering the next generation of Samsung’s foldable flagships. Meanwhile, Motorola was quiet on that front for quite some time but after numerous leaks and rumors, the time has come to greet the next RAZR.

The iconic company (check out our Motorola quiz) released a teaser on Friday revealing an August 2nd unveiling for the latest RAZR 3 model. Now, the first two iterations of the resurrected RAZR weren’t all that great - but now Motorola is vowing to do better.

According to the latest rumors, along with a video teaser that the company released not long ago, the next RAZR is expected to feature a larger external display with more capabilities, a flagship quality processor (the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1), a larger battery, and an updated camera array.

This sounds promising, to say the least, and the only big unknown is the price. We still don’t know which way this will go, and whether or not these flagship specs will translate into a price bump. The first iterations of the phone launched at $1,399.99 which at the time was almost affordable but with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 around the corner and its expected price of $999.99 the stakes are high.

Are you excited about the Motorola RAZR 3?

Vote View Result


But let’s check your level of excitement about the next foldable phone bearing the iconic RAZR moniker. Are you excited about it? Would you buy it if it’s $1,399? We personally would love another competitive foldable on the market and can’t wait to get the model in our greedy reviewing hands!

