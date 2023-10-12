Honor Watch 4 Pro specs and price leak ahead of official reveal
Honor has already confirmed it will unveil two new devices later today, the Magic Vs2 foldable smartphone and the Watch 4 Pro smartwatch. Both will be initially introduced in China, but their availability is expected to expand to more countries in the coming months.
With several hours left until the big reveal, major carrier China Telecom has leaked the Honor Watch 4 Pro specs and price. According to the network operator, the Honor’s upcoming smartwatch will be available for purchase for the equivalent of $410.
Besides LTE and eSIM, Honor Watch 4 Pro supports additional connectivity features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC (Near Field Communications). Design-wise, this is far from being a stylish smartwatch, which is a bummer considering the price.
The listing also confirms the new Honor Watch 4 Pro feature both LTE and eSIM support, along with a standard 480mAh battery. Also, the smartwatch features a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with 464 x 464 pixels resolution, and 4GB of internal memory.
According to China Telecom, customers will be able to choose between three different Honor Watch 4 Pro versions: black, brown, and dark green. That’s about we’ve learned about Honor’s upcoming smartwatch, but we’ll know everything later today.
