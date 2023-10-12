Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

Honor Watch 4 Pro specs and price leak ahead of official reveal

Wearables honor
@cosminvasile
Honor Watch 4 Pro specs and price leak ahead of official reveal
Honor has already confirmed it will unveil two new devices later today, the Magic Vs2 foldable smartphone and the Watch 4 Pro smartwatch. Both will be initially introduced in China, but their availability is expected to expand to more countries in the coming months.

With several hours left until the big reveal, major carrier China Telecom has leaked the Honor Watch 4 Pro specs and price. According to the network operator, the Honor’s upcoming smartwatch will be available for purchase for the equivalent of $410.

The listing also confirms the new Honor Watch 4 Pro feature both LTE and eSIM support, along with a standard 480mAh battery. Also, the smartwatch features a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with 464 x 464 pixels resolution, and 4GB of internal memory.

Besides LTE and eSIM, Honor Watch 4 Pro supports additional connectivity features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC (Near Field Communications). Design-wise, this is far from being a stylish smartwatch, which is a bummer considering the price.

According to China Telecom, customers will be able to choose between three different Honor Watch 4 Pro versions: black, brown, and dark green. That’s about we’ve learned about Honor’s upcoming smartwatch, but we’ll know everything later today.

Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Honor Watch 4 Pro specs and price leak ahead of official reveal
Honor Watch 4 Pro specs and price leak ahead of official reveal
Another impressive Surface Pro 9 variant goes a whopping $400 off list after Prime Day
Another impressive Surface Pro 9 variant goes a whopping $400 off list after Prime Day
Google debuts its eSIM transfer and conversion tool with the Pixel 8 series
Google debuts its eSIM transfer and conversion tool with the Pixel 8 series
Galaxy S24 camera: our expectations and the rumors so far
Galaxy S24 camera: our expectations and the rumors so far
Prime Day is over, but this sweet Google Pixel Tablet deal (with no strings) chugs along
Prime Day is over, but this sweet Google Pixel Tablet deal (with no strings) chugs along
Apple Watch X might not be as innovative as we hoped for
Apple Watch X might not be as innovative as we hoped for
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless