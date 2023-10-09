Honor to launch an even thinner and lighter foldable smartphone in October
Honor introduced back in July the world’s thinnest and lightest foldable smartphone, the Magic V2, but the title will soon be claimed by another of its devices, the Magic Vs2.
The Chinese company has just confirmed the Magic Vs2 is even thinner and lighter than the Magic V2, and that the phone will be officially introduced on October 12, alongside the Wear OS-powered Watch 4 Pro smartwatch.
Even though it will be lighter and thinner than the Magic V2, the upcoming Magic Vs2 will have slightly downgraded specs, but not by much. For starters, the phone will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, as opposed to Magic V2’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
On the inside, the Magic Vs2 is said to pack 16GB RAM, while the battery is supposed to feature 66W fast charging support. Also, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
As far as the price goes, since the Magic Vs2 is a slightly downgraded version of the Magic V2 in terms of hardware, we expect this to be cheaper. Currently, the Magic V2 is available in China for the equivalent of $1,235, so perhaps a price set to around $1,000 would be a better fit for the Magic Vs2.
The Chinese company has just confirmed the Magic Vs2 is even thinner and lighter than the Magic V2, and that the phone will be officially introduced on October 12, alongside the Wear OS-powered Watch 4 Pro smartwatch.
Both devices will be initially introduced in China, but there’s no information about their availability outside Honor’s home country yet. According to Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station, the Magic Vs2 will be a cheaper version of the Magic V2.
Even though it will be lighter and thinner than the Magic V2, the upcoming Magic Vs2 will have slightly downgraded specs, but not by much. For starters, the phone will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, as opposed to Magic V2’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
Additionally, the leaked specs include a 50-megapixel f/1.9 main camera, coupled with ultra-wide and macro cameras. The phone’s display will feature a 2K refresh rate, but there’s no info about the size yet.
On the inside, the Magic Vs2 is said to pack 16GB RAM, while the battery is supposed to feature 66W fast charging support. Also, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
As far as the price goes, since the Magic Vs2 is a slightly downgraded version of the Magic V2 in terms of hardware, we expect this to be cheaper. Currently, the Magic V2 is available in China for the equivalent of $1,235, so perhaps a price set to around $1,000 would be a better fit for the Magic Vs2.
Things that are NOT allowed: