iPhone 16 or a foldable by Honor? Millions in this booming smartphone market will get the latter
It's been just a day since it became known that Indonesia has joined BRICS – in fact, Indonesia is the first Southeast Asian member of BRICS – and closer economic ties with China are already sown. Many more smartphones from Chinese brands are to be sold in Indonesia.
It's Honor that has the honor to start this trade bonanza.
Since then, Honor is responsible for numerous excellent devices, be it in the mid-range or flagship category. The Honor Magic 7 Pro is surely among the best Android phones one can get in early 2025.
Now, they will try to expand greatly in Indonesia, a country with a growing economy and a ~280 million population.
Li expressed confidence in Indonesia’s market potential, citing its status as the largest economy in Southeast Asia with a young and tech-savvy population. Indonesia’s smartphone shipments grew by 4% year-over-year in the September quarter of 2024, driven by steady economic growth and pent-up demand, according to research data.
Honor's initial product lineup, expected in the first months of 2025, will focus on mid-premium handsets, including foldable smartphones, alongside other devices.
Honor’s expansion reflects the broader strategy of Chinese smartphone makers to grow internationally as competition intensifies in mainland China. Indonesia presents both opportunities and challenges, with Honor competing against established brands like Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi.
To navigate these complexities, Honor is collaborating with a local manufacturer to meet Indonesia’s domestic component rules.
It's Honor that has the honor to start this trade bonanza.
Honor, originally a sub-brand of Huawei, was spun off from the mother ship five years ago, when US-imposed sanctions hit the Chinese tech behemoth.
Since then, Honor is responsible for numerous excellent devices, be it in the mid-range or flagship category. The Honor Magic 7 Pro is surely among the best Android phones one can get in early 2025.
Now, they will try to expand greatly in Indonesia, a country with a growing economy and a ~280 million population.
Honor plans to introduce over 30 products this year, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, and tablets, reports The South China Morning Post. Honor will also establish more than 10 physical stores across the Indonesian archipelago, according to Justin Li, president of Honor South Pacific.
Honor's initial product lineup, expected in the first months of 2025, will focus on mid-premium handsets, including foldable smartphones, alongside other devices.
Honor’s expansion reflects the broader strategy of Chinese smartphone makers to grow internationally as competition intensifies in mainland China. Indonesia presents both opportunities and challenges, with Honor competing against established brands like Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi.
The market also demands strict compliance with local regulations, a lesson reinforced by Apple’s recent struggles in the country. Jakarta banned sales of the iPhone 16 series in 2024 for failing to meet local content requirements, prompting Apple to pledge a $1 billion investment.
To navigate these complexities, Honor is collaborating with a local manufacturer to meet Indonesia’s domestic component rules.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: