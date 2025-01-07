Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Will the iPhone 16 be sold in Indonesia? Apple sends top brass to difficult negotiations

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
The iPhone 16 held in hand.
You may or may not have heard about it, but there's a place on Earth where 280 million people live and the iPhone 16 isn't sold – yup, that's Indonesia.

Now, Indonesia's industry ministry is supposed to talk to Apple representatives – with the topic of discussion being Apple's investment in Indonesia, of course. That's the prerequisite for the Cupertino giant to be allowed to sell the iPhone 16 in the Asian country, Reuters reports.

Apple's top brass will come to the Industry Ministry to negotiate the outstanding investment commitment and Apple's proposal.

– Industry Ministry spokesperson Febri Hendri, January 2025.

At the end of 2024, Indonesia banned sales of Apple's iPhone 16 for failing to meet the requirement that at least 40% of components in smartphones sold domestically must be locally produced.

Apple, which does not currently have manufacturing facilities in Indonesia (again, a huge market potential with the country's 280 million people) has operated application developer academies in the country since 2018. However, to comply with Indonesia's local content mandate, the company is required to commit to new investments every three years. Apple’s previous commitment, valued at $10 million, concluded in 2023, necessitating a new agreement for the 2024-2026 period.

Indonesia has announced that Apple plans to invest $1 billion in a manufacturing plant to produce components for smartphones and other products, although the specifics of the agreement are still being finalized.

Indonesian officials state that the regulations are designed to ensure a level playing field for investors within the country. While consumers can purchase restricted Pixel and iPhone models abroad (yup, the Pixel 9 is also barred from being sold in Indonesia) and bring them into Indonesia after paying the necessary taxes, the government is considering measures to deactivate phones imported through unofficial channels.

Tourists visiting Indonesia, however, can freely bring their devices without any restrictions, so travelers planning an exotic getaway need not worry about compliance issues.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
The iPhone SE will cease to exist. All hail the iPhone 16E
The iPhone SE will cease to exist. All hail the iPhone 16E
Amazon knocks 50% off the Garmin Epix Gen 2, turning it into a true bargain
Amazon knocks 50% off the Garmin Epix Gen 2, turning it into a true bargain
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off

Latest News

All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless