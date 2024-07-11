Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
Two truths from Honor in one tweet take down Samsung and the Galaxy Z Fold 6

Just yesterday Samsung unpacked the Galaxy Z Fold 6 which did get a little slimmer this year. When opened, the thickness of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 5.6mm compared to 6.1mm on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. With the device shut, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 measures 12.1mm thick compared to the 13.4mm measurement of last year's model. So you could say without fear of being labeled a liar that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is thinner.

And this is exactly what phone manufacturer Honor did in a tweet posted by the former Huawei sub-unit on its "X" page yesterday. The tweet shows a picture of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 closed and standing in profile with the words "Thinner Design" right next to the phone. And that is true. But to the right of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the Honor Magic V2, Honor's current book-style foldable which the tweet calls the thinnest foldable available.

The Honor Magic V2 measures 4.7mm thick when opened and 9.9mm when closed which makes the device 16% thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with the internal screen unfolded and 22% thinner with the internal display folded up. Tomorrow, Honor is expected to unveil the even thinner Magic V3 which the company teased last week by making it sound as though the record 9.9mm thickness of the Magic V2 (when folded) is about to be broken by its successor.

Honor takes a shot at Samsung&#039;s new Galaxy Z Fold 6.| Image credit-Honor - Two truths from Honor in one tweet take down Samsung and the Galaxy Z Fold 6
Honor takes a shot at Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 6.| Image credit-Honor

Now some might note that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 includes a feature like wireless charging and has an IP 48 rating leaving it somewhat protected from dust and particles. It also can be submerged in clear water to a depth of close to five feet for thirty minutes. The Magic V2 does not feature wireless charging nor does it have dust or water protection. If you want to say that this gave Honor an advantage, consider this. The Honor Magic V3 will be even thinner than the Magic V2 and it will supposedly include wireless charging and feature an IPX8 rating.

And one thing that we didn't take into consideration is that the Magic V2 is thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 even with a larger 5000mAh battery compared to the 4400mAh battery used on the Z Fold 6. Despite the Galaxy Z Fold 6 going on a diet, the Honor Magic V2 weighs less.

Honor's tweet was posted to take the air out of Samsung a little after Wednesday's Unpacked event and to turn the focus back on Honor which has its own event coming tomorrow. You might think that there are a lot of lies found on "X." Honor's tweet is not one of them.
Alan Friedman
