Honor’s Porsche-inspired Magic 7 RSR set to redefine flagship standards this December
Up Next:
Honor is gearing up to release its ultimate flagship, the Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design, later this December. Known for its powerful specs and sleek design inspired by Porsche’s luxury cars, this model is shaping up to deliver a premium experience for high-end smartphone users. Thanks to recent leaks, we now have a clearer look at the specs, which promise a blend of performance, advanced features, and luxury aesthetics.
The back of the device will showcase a triple-camera array arranged in a square formation, echoing the headlight design of the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT. The main 50-megapixel camera includes a variable aperture to handle different lighting conditions effectively. Additionally, the camera system features a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens for enhanced zoom capabilities and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens for capturing expansive shots.
In a nod to Porsche’s 2024 color palette, the Magic 7 RSR will debut with a hero color, “Provence Purple,” which is also available for the Porsche Macan. This exclusive color choice adds a luxurious touch to the device and aligns with Porsche’s brand aesthetics.
Under the hood, the Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same processor we expect to power the Galaxy S25 series from Samsung.
Porsche-inspired design with a unique display and camera setup
The Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design is heavily influenced by Porsche’s iconic style, featuring elements that nod to the car brand’s aesthetics. The device will come with a 6.8-inch quad-curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1280p resolution, an upgrade from its predecessor, the Magic 6 RSR. This new model has a panel that curves on all four sides, creating a more immersive and visually striking appearance.
The back of the device will showcase a triple-camera array arranged in a square formation, echoing the headlight design of the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT. The main 50-megapixel camera includes a variable aperture to handle different lighting conditions effectively. Additionally, the camera system features a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens for enhanced zoom capabilities and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens for capturing expansive shots.
In a nod to Porsche’s 2024 color palette, the Magic 7 RSR will debut with a hero color, “Provence Purple,” which is also available for the Porsche Macan. This exclusive color choice adds a luxurious touch to the device and aligns with Porsche’s brand aesthetics.
Top-tier performance and advanced charging capabilities
Under the hood, the Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same processor we expect to power the Galaxy S25 series from Samsung.
The device also houses a massive battery with support for 100W wired charging and 80W wireless charging, ensuring quick top-ups and reliable all-day power. Although, many other phones in the Chinese market already offer 100W wired charging, 80W wireless charging is arguably the best we have seen so far.
Honor has also equipped the Magic 7 RSR with both advanced security and connectivity features. The phone will include a 50 MP front-facing camera with a ToF 3D sensor for secure facial recognition, along with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner embedded under the display.
With a model number “PTP-AN20,” the Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design has already passed China’s regulatory certifications, positioning it on track for its December debut.
Enhanced security and connectivity options
Honor has also equipped the Magic 7 RSR with both advanced security and connectivity features. The phone will include a 50 MP front-facing camera with a ToF 3D sensor for secure facial recognition, along with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner embedded under the display.
Recommended Stories
Connectivity-wise, the Magic 7 RSR offers satellite communication compatibility, enabling it to connect to China’s Tiantong and Beidou satellite systems. This is particularly beneficial for users in remote areas or those who require reliable connectivity beyond standard cell networks.
The countdown to Honor’s flagship launch
With a model number “PTP-AN20,” the Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design has already passed China’s regulatory certifications, positioning it on track for its December debut.
Honor’s Magic 7 RSR looks to offer an impressive blend of design and functionality, combining Porsche-inspired elements with powerful performance specs, and it’s set to stand out as one of the most talked-about flagships of the season. We were quite impressed by its predecessor, so we can't wait to see what the new model performs and feels.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: