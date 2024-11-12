Honor’s Porsche-inspired Magic 7 RSR set to redefine flagship standards this December



In a nod to Porsche’s 2024 color palette, the Magic 7 RSR will debut with a hero color, “Provence Purple,” which is also available for the Porsche Macan. This exclusive color choice adds a luxurious touch to the device and aligns with Porsche’s brand aesthetics.

Top-tier performance and advanced charging capabilities









Enhanced security and connectivity options

Honor has also equipped the Magic 7 RSR with both advanced security and connectivity features. The phone will include a 50 MP front-facing camera with a ToF 3D sensor for secure facial recognition, along with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner embedded under the display.



Connectivity-wise, the Magic 7 RSR offers satellite communication compatibility, enabling it to connect to China's Tiantong and Beidou satellite systems. This is particularly beneficial for users in remote areas or those who require reliable connectivity beyond standard cell networks.



The countdown to Honor’s flagship launch



The device also houses a massive battery with support for 100W wired charging and 80W wireless charging, ensuring quick top-ups and reliable all-day power. Although, many other phones in the Chinese market already offer 100W wired charging, 80W wireless charging is arguably the best we have seen so far.





Honor’s Magic 7 RSR looks to offer an impressive blend of design and functionality, combining Porsche-inspired elements with powerful performance specs, and it’s set to stand out as one of the most talked-about flagships of the season. We were quite impressed by its predecessor, so we can't wait to see what the new model performs and feels.