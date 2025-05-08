Honor’s new teaser roasts Samsung and slips in clues about its next mid-range phone
Honor is building hype for its next mid-range lineup, the Honor 400 series, set to launch on May 22. And with the date getting closer, the teasers are rolling in fast – including one that turns into a bit of a game.
In a promo image that looks AI-generated, Honor has hidden a few visual clues about what is coming. Fans who can spot them might actually win the phone. And honestly, the hints aren’t that subtle.
Based on the latest teaser, which also reveals the phone’s design, it looks like that 200 MP “AI Camera” might be exclusive to the Pro model, but that hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.
Honor could be throwing shade at Samsung’s mid-range lineup, which hasn’t changed much between the Galaxy A55/A35 and the newer Galaxy A56/A36, but that's just my guess.
Of course, there are even more hidden clues in the teaser image, but I’ll let you hunt them down yourself – especially if you’re aiming to win a brand new phone.
And it is definitely one worth trying for, because beyond the upgraded cameras, the Honor 400 Pro is expected to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, up to 16 GB RAM, 512 GB of storage, and a large 5300mAh battery with 100W fast charging.
The Honor 400 is expected to launch in the UK, with availability also likely across Europe, China and possibly India. As for the US – still no word on that.
Given the rumored specs and pricing, the Honor 400 could be a strong competitor in the mid-range space, going head-to-head with options like Samsung’s Galaxy S24 FE, the OnePlus 13R and Google’s Pixel 9a. But with that camera setup, it might just be the better pick for mobile photography fans.
Spark Daily Wonder with HONOR 400 Series | Coming 05.22— HONOR (@Honorglobal) May 7, 2025
We've hidden some clues about our upcoming new device in this poster.
Quote-rt this post - using the hashtag #HONOR400 - with what you think they are for a chance to WIN a new HONOR 400 device.#SparkDailyWonder… pic.twitter.com/0KcycsqaJA
There is a giant telephoto lens slapped onto a phone in the image, which basically screams “big camera upgrade” – and yeah, that is exactly what we are expecting. The Honor 400 Pro is rumored to feature a triple camera setup with:
- 200 MP main sensor
- 50 MP telephoto
- 12 MP ultrawide camera
Design that speaks.— HONOR (@Honorglobal) May 8, 2025
Join us 22nd May to unpack our all-new HONOR 400, the elegant AI-enhanced device crafted to spark daily wonder.#HONOR400#SparkDailyWonderpic.twitter.com/pDr4R3Bwoi
Now, back to that fun teaser image – one phone is chilling inside a cooler, possibly hinting at a top-tier IP rating (maybe IP69) or a better cooling system. And then there is the giant airship floating in the sky with a not-so-subtle “Not the same” message, clearly taking a jab at Samsung.
Pricing is expected to start at €499 (around $560 when directly converted) for the regular model and €799 (around $900 when directly converted) for the Pro.
