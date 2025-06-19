Honor’s next flagship tablet is even thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge
The MagicPad 3 is expected to be introduced alongside Honor’s foldable flagship, Magic V5, on July 2.
Honor is one of the companies that’s expected to launch a Galaxy Z Fold 7 competitor before Samsung introduces its flagship. In fact, the Chinese company has already confirmed it will unveil the Magic V5 on July 2. The catch is the foldable will only be introduced in China, so the Galaxy Z Fold 7 might not have any competition globally after all.
But Magic V5 is not the only interesting product Honor plans to announce on July 2. The sequel to the MagicPad 2 tablet is also going to be introduced alongside the company’s foldable early next month.
If you think the Galaxy S25 Edge is incredibly thin, then you’ll probably think it’s impossible for a tablet to be thinner. Well, the MagicPad 3 is just 5.79mm thick, which is just 0.1mm thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge.
Honor MagicPad 3 is just 0.1mm thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge | Image credit: Honor
But that’s not the only main selling point of the high-end tablet. According to the General Manager of Honor’s Tablet and IoT Product division, the MagicPad 3 will pack “the largest battery in the industry.” Based on previous reports, Honor’s tablet should feature a huge 12,450 mAh battery.
Another “industry’s first” for the MagicPad 3 is the 13.3-inch LCD Oasis eye-protection display, which takes advantage of a dual DDIC setup for dual-core drivers. The innovations that Honor integrated into the display will enable the tablet to offer an ultra-high resolution and refresh rate experience.
Honor MagicPad 3 looks stunning in official images | Images credits: Honor
Other rumored highlights of the MagicPad 3 include a top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage. Also, the tablet’s huge battery is said to support 66W wired charging speeds.
Several pictures showing the tablet’s back and sides have been recently published by Honor on Weibo. These only show the Floating Gold version of the MagicPad 3, but two other color options are likely to be available at launch: Starry Gray and Moon Shadow White.
Honor MagicPad 3 will be the company’s best tablet to date, so we expect this to be priced pretty high. Sadly, that means the global model will be even more expensive.
