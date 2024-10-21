Honor teases Magic 7 Pro: Quad-camera setup and Sci-Fi inspired design revealed
Honor is gearing up for two major launches in the coming days. This Wednesday, the company will officially introduce MagicOS 9.0, the next major iteration of its Android-based software. Just a week later, Honor will debut its highly anticipated Magic7 series, the first flagship devices to run this updated software.
Sneak Peek: Honor Magic 7 Pro teased in new video
In the lead-up to the launch, Honor has provided a sneak preview of what appears to be the Honor Magic 7 Pro. A teaser video has surfaced, showcasing the familiar camera island design first seen on the Honor Magic 6 Pro. However, the new Magic 7 Pro will feature a more advanced quad-camera setup, upgrading from the previous triple-lens system.
The highlighted color option in the video, called “Moon Shadow Gray,” is said to be inspired by the first-ever sci-fi movie A Trip to the Moon. This unique colorway offers a sleek and futuristic look that complements the phone’s high-tech features.
iPhone-like 3D face recognition and powerful zoom capabilities
While the teaser doesn’t reveal the front of the device, a schematic from the user manual offers more insight. Like its predecessor, the Magic 7 Pro will have a pill-shaped punch hole on the front display, which houses a 3D ToF (Time of Flight) sensor for secure and advanced facial recognition.
Photo of a schematic allegedly showcasing the front part of the Honor Magic 7.
The rear camera setup promises impressive zoom capabilities, with 6x optical zoom and up to 100x hybrid zoom. Based on the schematics, the top-left module features a square lens, typical of a periscope zoom camera, further confirming its powerful zoom functionality.
Curved display and a more modern design
The Honor Magic 7 Pro will continue the brand’s trend of offering premium display technology, as confirmed by Honor CEO George Zhao, who was spotted holding the phone in a recent photo. The image reveals that the Magic 7 Pro will feature a curved display, mirroring the design of the Magic 6 Pro.
In addition, the phone’s user manual outlines key design details, including the side key placements, USB-C port (which doubles as the headphone jack due to the absence of a 3.5mm port), and the dual nano-SIM tray. However, much like many modern flagships, the Magic 7 Pro will not include a microSD card slot, limiting external storage options.
As Honor prepares for the global reveal of MagicOS 9.0 and the Magic 7 series, excitement is building around the new software and hardware innovations. The official unveiling of the Honor Magic 7 series, including its powerful camera system and high-end design, is just around the corner.
