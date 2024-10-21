See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Honor teases Magic 7 Pro: Quad-camera setup and Sci-Fi inspired design revealed

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
honor
Image of big letter reading "Honor".
Honor is gearing up for two major launches in the coming days. This Wednesday, the company will officially introduce MagicOS 9.0, the next major iteration of its Android-based software. Just a week later, Honor will debut its highly anticipated Magic7 series, the first flagship devices to run this updated software.

Sneak Peek: Honor Magic 7 Pro teased in new video


Video Thumbnail

In the lead-up to the launch, Honor has provided a sneak preview of what appears to be the Honor Magic 7 Pro. A teaser video has surfaced, showcasing the familiar camera island design first seen on the Honor Magic 6 Pro. However, the new Magic 7 Pro will feature a more advanced quad-camera setup, upgrading from the previous triple-lens system.

The highlighted color option in the video, called “Moon Shadow Gray,” is said to be inspired by the first-ever sci-fi movie A Trip to the Moon. This unique colorway offers a sleek and futuristic look that complements the phone’s high-tech features.

iPhone-like 3D face recognition and powerful zoom capabilities


While the teaser doesn’t reveal the front of the device, a schematic from the user manual offers more insight. Like its predecessor, the Magic 7 Pro will have a pill-shaped punch hole on the front display, which houses a 3D ToF (Time of Flight) sensor for secure and advanced facial recognition.



The rear camera setup promises impressive zoom capabilities, with 6x optical zoom and up to 100x hybrid zoom. Based on the schematics, the top-left module features a square lens, typical of a periscope zoom camera, further confirming its powerful zoom functionality.

Curved display and a more modern design


The Honor Magic 7 Pro will continue the brand’s trend of offering premium display technology, as confirmed by Honor CEO George Zhao, who was spotted holding the phone in a recent photo. The image reveals that the Magic 7 Pro will feature a curved display, mirroring the design of the Magic 6 Pro.

In addition, the phone’s user manual outlines key design details, including the side key placements, USB-C port (which doubles as the headphone jack due to the absence of a 3.5mm port), and the dual nano-SIM tray. However, much like many modern flagships, the Magic 7 Pro will not include a microSD card slot, limiting external storage options.

As Honor prepares for the global reveal of MagicOS 9.0 and the Magic 7 series, excitement is building around the new software and hardware innovations. The official unveiling of the Honor Magic 7 series, including its powerful camera system and high-end design, is just around the corner.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]

Latest News

Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless