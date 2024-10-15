Honor Magic 7 now has a release date and it’s not too far off
Honor’s next flagship, the Magic 7, finally has a release date. The Chinese handset maker has just confirmed the phone will be officially introduced on October 30. In addition to revealing the Magic 7’s unveiling date, Honor also announced it will launch MagicOS 9.0 on October 23.
The two events that are set to take place just one week apart complement each other, as the Magic 7 will be Honor’s first smartphone to ship with MagicOS 9.0 based on Android 15 right out of the box.
Specs-wise, there aren’t too many details about the Honor Magic 7 available at the moment, but we expect at least one of the two Magic 7 series flagships will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor.
Between the vanilla and Pro versions, it’s probably safe to assume that the former will use MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chipset, which was recently introduced. Besides that, Honor is rumored to launch an Ultimate Edition version of the Magic 7 sometime in 2025, which will use OmniVision’s new OV50K image sensor.
Furthermore, previous reports claim that Honor hasn’t updated the battery size, so the Magic 7 Pro is still expected to pack a 5,600 mAh battery.
The good news is the battery charging speeds have been upgraded from 80W wired / 66W wireless to 100W wired / 80W wireless fast charging speed. We can’t say the same thing about the vanilla model because there aren’t any details about this one, but we’ll probably learn more about Honor’s Magic 7 flagships in the days ahead, so stay tuned.
Honor is expected to double down on its promise to invest heavily in AI, as MagicOS 9.0 will bring many new AI features that its previous phones currently lack. Besides that, Honor’s MagicOS 9.0 is likely to include a bunch of camera-oriented improvements, but also some interesting some interesting UI changes.
Honor Magic 7 and MagicOS 9.0 release dates | Image credit: Honor
On the other hand, the Magic 7 and 7 Pro will pack the same main and periscope telephoto cameras as the Magic 6 (50 MP + 32 MP) and 6 Pro (50 MP + 180 MP). Still, the Magic 7 will switch to OmniVision’s OV50H sensor, which is also packed inside the Huawei Pura 70 and Xiaomi 14.
Honor Magic 7 Pro | Image credit: weibo.cn
