Your new top-notch Honor Magic5 Pro 512GB is waiting at a £153 more budget-friendly price on Amazon UK

Deals honor
Your new top-notch Honor Magic5 Pro 512GB is waiting at a £153 more budget-friendly price on Amazon
If you think you have to spend £1000+ to get a brand-new phone with 512GB of storage space, you'll be right, but not today! Currently, Amazon UK has a sweet deal on the high-end, super-duper Honor Magic5 Pro, offering this bad boy at an awesome 16% markdown. And if you open the calculator app on your soon-to-be-ex phone and start estimating your savings, you'll see you now have the chance to save £153 on this amazing smartphone, scoring an ultra-powerful phone for way less than £1000!

Honor Magic5 Pro 512GB: Now £153 OFF on Amazon UK!

Grab the high-end Honor Magic5 Pro on Amazon UK and save for £153 off its price. The phone comes with 12GB of RAM and is powered by the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, giving it amazing performance. In addition to that, the Honor Magic5 Pro takes beautiful photos, and good nice battery life. This bad boy is a real value for money!
£153 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon


We already mentioned that the Honor Magic5 Pro offers 512GB of storage space for way less than £1000, which is something extremely rare since phones with that much storage usually cost more than £1000. Also, in addition to its huge built-in storage, the phone comes with 12GB of RAM and is powered by the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Oh, yeah, the Honor Magic5 Pro packs an insane amount of firepower and can deal with anything!

Moreover, the Honor Magic5 Pro comes with a triple camera setup and guess what, all three snappers are 50MP. And when you combine these guns with Honor's image-processing magic, you get a phone that takes gorgeous-looking photos. Additionally, the phone can record videos in up to 4K at 60fps.

The phone is also pretty impressive in terms of battery life. It sports a 5450 mAh battery on deck which has enough juice to get you through an intense day without any top-ups. On top of that, the phone supports 50W wireless and 66W wired charging, with the wired one being capable of fully charging the battery in around 45 minutes. There is also a charger included in the box, which, sadly, is extremely rare these days.

So, in short, the Honor Magic5 Pro is a real gem and is an amazing deal, especially while it's enjoying that sweet discount on Amazon UK. Just be sure to snag one at a discounted price while it's up for grabs for less.

