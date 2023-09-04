Global price of Honor Magic V2 foldable will undercut the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Pixel Fold









So that means we should expect the Magic V2 to be priced at around the €1,599 ($1,726) tag worn by the Magic Vs when it was released globally back in March. That would be €300 ($324) less than the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Pixel Fold which each cost €1,899 at launch. Even a small price hike by Honor would keep the V2's global price tag under those for the latest book-style foldables from Sammy, and Google.







You might miss some features that aren't found on the Honor Magic V2 that are included with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Pixel Fold such as the use of ultra-thin glass, IPX8 water resistance, and wireless charging.

The Magic V2 is equipped with a 6.43-inch external display (1060 x 2376 resolution) and a 7.92-inch internal screen (2156 x 2344 resolution). Both are OLED panels with a 120Hz refresh rate and the external screen features a peak brightness of 2500 nits while the internal screen's peak brightness weighs in at 1600 nits. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 application processor.





The Magic V2 comes with 16GB of RAM paired with either 256GB or 512GB of storage. The Magic V2 Ultimate is equipped with 16GB of RAM along with 1TB of storage. Ultimate indeed! The rear camera array is anchored by the 50MP primary camera. Also included is a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 20MP telephoto camera (with support for 40x digital zoom). The front-facing camera is backed by a 16MP sensor.







Keeping the lights on is a 5000mAh battery with support for 66W SuperCharge. Color options for the Magic V2 include Black (PU), Black, Gold, and Purple. The Magic V2 Ultimate is available in Black (PU) only. MagicOS 7.2, based on Android 13 is pre-installed on all of the Magic V2 models including the Ultimate.




