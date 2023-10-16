The Honor Magic Vs2 uses a 3D-printed hinge and an aerospace-grade magnesium alloy body

Read More:







The Magic Vs2 comes with a triple camera system, comprising a 50MP wide camera, a 20MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. You can get up to 40x hybrid zoom and AI-optimized camera features such as portraits, night shots, etc.



On the battery front, this foldable shines with an ample 5,000mAh battery, despite its thin waistline, and you also get 66W fast wired charging. The sad part is that even though we're saying "you get," chances are this foldable won't make it out of China anytime soon.



As far as pricing goes, the phone is available in Midnight Black, Violet Coral, and Glacier Blue and starts at 6999 RMB (around $960). The Magic Vs2 comes with a triple camera system, comprising a 50MP wide camera, a 20MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. You can get up to 40x hybrid zoom and AI-optimized camera features such as portraits, night shots, etc.On the battery front, this foldable shines with an ample 5,000mAh battery, despite its thin waistline, and you also get 66W fast wired charging. The sad part is that even though we're saying "you get," chances are this foldable won't make it out of China anytime soon.As far as pricing goes, the phone is available in Midnight Black, Violet Coral, and Glacier Blue and starts at 6999 RMB (around $960).

The Honor Magic Vs2 was unveiled in China on October 12, and the company boasts that it's the lightest inward foldable smartphone on the market. Behind these bold claims, we find some really cool tech.The Honor Magic Vs2 weighs only 221 grams thanks to a chassis made with aerospace-grade magnesium alloy. This rare-earth metal alloy covers most of the surface beneath the inner foldable 7.92-inch OLED display.And because titanium is a hot topic nowadays, the hinge of the Honor Magic Vs2 is made out of titanium, and what's more, it has been 3D printed to further reduce the weight and cost of production.The specs of the Honor Magic Vs2 are also pretty impressive. The outer 6.43-inch, 20:9 outer OLED display, for example, supports peak brightness of up to 2,500 nits and comes with a 2376x1060 resolution. The bigger, flexible inner display is a 7.92-inch OLED panel that comes with a 2344x2156 resolution and can go as bright as 1,600 nits.Further down the specs sheet, we find a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor (sadly, it's not a Gen 2), two memory configurations (12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB), and some powerful lenses on the back of the phone.