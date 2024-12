Honor Magic 7 Lite leak shows off what's coming to the midrange market

Honor X9c. | Image credit – Honor

The Honor Magic 7 Lite could feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 2700 x 1224 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, matching the display size of the Magic 6 Lite that launched in January this year. Under the hood, it's expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, just like its predecessor. The device may come with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Renders of the upcoming Honor Magic 7 Lite in grey.





The Magic 7 Lite might pack a 108 MP main camera with an f/1.75 aperture and OIS, along with a 5 MP wide-angle lens at f/2.2. There could also be a 2 MP macro sensor, just like the current model. For selfies, a 16 MP front camera with an f/2.45 aperture is expected. While the ultrawide and macro cameras aren't anything special, the main camera looks promising, at least on paper.The Honor Magic 7 Lite could feature a large 6,600 mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging, a significant upgrade from the 5,300 mAh battery and 35W fast charging found in the current model. This could result in a long battery life of up to two days.Although the official launch date hasn't been confirmed, since the Honor Magic 6 Lite made its debut in January , we can likely expect the Magic 7 Lite to follow a similar timeline. If the leaks are spot on, I think the Magic 7 Lite could offer a solid mix of display quality, camera features, battery life, and performance, positioning itself as a strong competitor in the upper midrange market. So, if you are on the hunt for a new midrange phone, keep an eye out for more updates on its release.