Honor Magic 7 Lite leak shows off what's coming to the midrange market

Two Honor smartphones, one in a light green color and the other in a light purple color, are shown.
Image credit – Honor

Last month, we told you that Honor might expand its latest Magic 7 lineup with a new Lite model, which would join the Magic 7 and the Magic 7 Pro. Well, new details about the upcoming model have now surfaced.


A new leak has revealed most of the specs for the upcoming Magic 7 Lite, along with renders in various colors. This isn't the first time we've seen the phone, though, and based on these new renders, it again appears that the Magic 7 Lite might actually be a rebranded Honor X9c (for reference, look at the cover image), which was recently launched in Malaysia.

The Honor Magic 7 Lite could have a curved front design with slim bezels. There's a pill-shaped cutout for the front camera. The back of the device also curves toward the edges, featuring a large circular module that houses the main camera sensors and an LED flash. The leaked renders show the phone in pink and grey.

Renders of the upcoming Honor Magic 7 Lite in pink. 

The Honor Magic 7 Lite could feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 2700 x 1224 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, matching the display size of the Magic 6 Lite that launched in January this year. Under the hood, it's expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, just like its predecessor. The device may come with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Renders of the upcoming Honor Magic 7 Lite in grey.

The Magic 7 Lite might pack a 108 MP main camera with an f/1.75 aperture and OIS, along with a 5 MP wide-angle lens at f/2.2. There could also be a 2 MP macro sensor, just like the current model. For selfies, a 16 MP front camera with an f/2.45 aperture is expected. While the ultrawide and macro cameras aren't anything special, the main camera looks promising, at least on paper.

The Honor Magic 7 Lite could feature a large 6,600 mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging, a significant upgrade from the 5,300 mAh battery and 35W fast charging found in the current model. This could result in a long battery life of up to two days.

Although the official launch date hasn't been confirmed, since the Honor Magic 6 Lite made its debut in January, we can likely expect the Magic 7 Lite to follow a similar timeline. If the leaks are spot on, I think the Magic 7 Lite could offer a solid mix of display quality, camera features, battery life, and performance, positioning itself as a strong competitor in the upper midrange market. So, if you are on the hunt for a new midrange phone, keep an eye out for more updates on its release.
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

