Honor Magic 7 Lite leak shows off what's coming to the midrange market

Honor X9c. | Image credit – Honor

Renders of the upcoming Honor Magic 7 Lite in pink.



The Honor Magic 7 Lite could feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 2700 x 1224 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, matching the display size of the Magic 6 Lite that launched in January this year. Under the hood, it's expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, just like its predecessor. The device may come with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.