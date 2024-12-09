Honor Magic 7 Lite leak shows off what's coming to the midrange market
Honor X9c. | Image credit – Honor
Last month, we told you that Honor might expand its latest Magic 7 lineup with a new Lite model, which would join the Magic 7 and the Magic 7 Pro. Well, new details about the upcoming model have now surfaced.
A new leak has revealed most of the specs for the upcoming Magic 7 Lite, along with renders in various colors. This isn't the first time we've seen the phone, though, and based on these new renders, it again appears that the Magic 7 Lite might actually be a rebranded Honor X9c (for reference, look at the cover image), which was recently launched in Malaysia.
The Honor Magic 7 Lite could have a curved front design with slim bezels. There's a pill-shaped cutout for the front camera. The back of the device also curves toward the edges, featuring a large circular module that houses the main camera sensors and an LED flash. The leaked renders show the phone in pink and grey.
Renders of the upcoming Honor Magic 7 Lite in pink.
The Honor Magic 7 Lite could feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 2700 x 1224 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, matching the display size of the Magic 6 Lite that launched in January this year. Under the hood, it's expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, just like its predecessor. The device may come with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.
Renders of the upcoming Honor Magic 7 Lite in grey.
The Magic 7 Lite might pack a 108 MP main camera with an f/1.75 aperture and OIS, along with a 5 MP wide-angle lens at f/2.2. There could also be a 2 MP macro sensor, just like the current model. For selfies, a 16 MP front camera with an f/2.45 aperture is expected. While the ultrawide and macro cameras aren't anything special, the main camera looks promising, at least on paper.
The Honor Magic 7 Lite could feature a large 6,600 mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging, a significant upgrade from the 5,300 mAh battery and 35W fast charging found in the current model. This could result in a long battery life of up to two days.
Although the official launch date hasn't been confirmed, since the Honor Magic 6 Lite made its debut in January, we can likely expect the Magic 7 Lite to follow a similar timeline. If the leaks are spot on, I think the Magic 7 Lite could offer a solid mix of display quality, camera features, battery life, and performance, positioning itself as a strong competitor in the upper midrange market. So, if you are on the hunt for a new midrange phone, keep an eye out for more updates on its release.
