Honor to expand the Magic 7 lineup with a new Lite model

Honor X9c. | Image credit – Honor

The listing also includes a render of the device's front, which bears a striking resemblance to the recently launched Honor X9c. This similarity also hints that the upcoming Magic 7 Lite might actually be a rebranded version of the X9c. As for where it'll be released, that's still anyone's guess.

The Magic 7 series is expected to make its global debut sometime in the first half of 2025, as Honor usually launches its flagships globally a few months after their initial release in China. I think the rumored Magic 7 Lite could be a solid option for fans of the brand who are looking to save a bit of cash. I mean, with the Lite branding and the specs we've seen so far, it is almost a given that it will be priced lower than its flagship siblings.Speaking of flagship siblings, the Magic 7 Pro has some impressive specs. It sports a 6.82-inch quad-curved AMOLED LTPO display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and a stunning 5000 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, it's powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite. Plus, it packs a large 5,850 mAh third-generation silicon-carbon battery that supports 100W wired fast charging and 80W wireless charging.