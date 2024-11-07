Honor to expand the Magic 7 lineup with a new Lite model
Up Next:
Honor X9c. | Image credit – Honor
Honor recently unveiled its latest flagship lineup, the Magic 7, in China. Shortly after, the company confirmed that the series would be launching globally. Now, it appears that another phone is set to join the Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro.
A new report suggests that an Honor Magic 7 Lite has shown up in both the Google Play Supported Devices and Play Console databases. Listed with the model number HNBRP-Q1, it shares this model number with the recently launched Honor X9c in Malaysia. Despite this overlap, the Google Play listings confirm that the device's official name is indeed the Honor Magic 7 Lite.
The Magic 7 series is expected to make its global debut sometime in the first half of 2025, as Honor usually launches its flagships globally a few months after their initial release in China. I think the rumored Magic 7 Lite could be a solid option for fans of the brand who are looking to save a bit of cash. I mean, with the Lite branding and the specs we've seen so far, it is almost a given that it will be priced lower than its flagship siblings.
Honor recently unveiled its latest flagship lineup, the Magic 7, in China. Shortly after, the company confirmed that the series would be launching globally. Now, it appears that another phone is set to join the Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro.
A new report suggests that an Honor Magic 7 Lite has shown up in both the Google Play Supported Devices and Play Console databases. Listed with the model number HNBRP-Q1, it shares this model number with the recently launched Honor X9c in Malaysia. Despite this overlap, the Google Play listings confirm that the device's official name is indeed the Honor Magic 7 Lite.
The Play Console listing reveals that the upcoming Honor Magic 7 Lite will be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, paired with an Adreno 619 GPU and 12 GB of RAM. While other details remain under wraps, the listing confirms a 1224×2700 FHD+ display resolution and an Android 14-based OS.
Honor Magic 7 Lite spotted online. | Image credit – MySmartPrice
The listing also includes a render of the device's front, which bears a striking resemblance to the recently launched Honor X9c. This similarity also hints that the upcoming Magic 7 Lite might actually be a rebranded version of the X9c. As for where it'll be released, that's still anyone's guess.
A render of the device's front. | Image credit – MySmartPrice
The Magic 7 series is expected to make its global debut sometime in the first half of 2025, as Honor usually launches its flagships globally a few months after their initial release in China. I think the rumored Magic 7 Lite could be a solid option for fans of the brand who are looking to save a bit of cash. I mean, with the Lite branding and the specs we've seen so far, it is almost a given that it will be priced lower than its flagship siblings.
Speaking of flagship siblings, the Magic 7 Pro has some impressive specs. It sports a 6.82-inch quad-curved AMOLED LTPO display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and a stunning 5000 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, it's powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite. Plus, it packs a large 5,850 mAh third-generation silicon-carbon battery that supports 100W wired fast charging and 80W wireless charging.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: