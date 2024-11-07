Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Honor to expand the Magic 7 lineup with a new Lite model

honor
Two Honor smartphones, one in a light green color and the other in a light purple color.
Honor X9c. | Image credit – Honor

Honor recently unveiled its latest flagship lineup, the Magic 7, in China. Shortly after, the company confirmed that the series would be launching globally. Now, it appears that another phone is set to join the Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro.

A new report suggests that an Honor Magic 7 Lite has shown up in both the Google Play Supported Devices and Play Console databases. Listed with the model number HNBRP-Q1, it shares this model number with the recently launched Honor X9c in Malaysia. Despite this overlap, the Google Play listings confirm that the device's official name is indeed the Honor Magic 7 Lite.

The Play Console listing reveals that the upcoming Honor Magic 7 Lite will be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, paired with an Adreno 619 GPU and 12 GB of RAM. While other details remain under wraps, the listing confirms a 1224×2700 FHD+ display resolution and an Android 14-based OS.

Honor Magic 7 Lite spotted online. | Image credit – MySmartPrice

The listing also includes a render of the device's front, which bears a striking resemblance to the recently launched Honor X9c. This similarity also hints that the upcoming Magic 7 Lite might actually be a rebranded version of the X9c. As for where it'll be released, that's still anyone's guess.

A render of the device&#039;s front. | Image credit&amp;nbsp;– MySmartPrice - Honor to expand the Magic 7 lineup with a new Lite model
A render of the device's front. | Image credit – MySmartPrice


The Magic 7 series is expected to make its global debut sometime in the first half of 2025, as Honor usually launches its flagships globally a few months after their initial release in China. I think the rumored Magic 7 Lite could be a solid option for fans of the brand who are looking to save a bit of cash. I mean, with the Lite branding and the specs we've seen so far, it is almost a given that it will be priced lower than its flagship siblings.

Speaking of flagship siblings, the Magic 7 Pro has some impressive specs. It sports a 6.82-inch quad-curved AMOLED LTPO display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and a stunning 5000 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, it's powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite. Plus, it packs a large 5,850 mAh third-generation silicon-carbon battery that supports 100W wired fast charging and 80W wireless charging.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

