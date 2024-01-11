The midrange plot thickens with the launch of the Honor Magic 6 Lite

Display that you can drop?

Capable main camera

Two-day battery life?

Hardware

Honor has officially announced the launch of its latest midrange smartphone, the Magic 6 Lite. It comes with a compelling combination of display goodness, camera capabilities, battery performance, and processing power and places itself as a real contender in the upper-level midrange market.The 6.78-inch AMOLED Curved Display with a 1.5K ultra-clear resolution incorporates Honor Anti-Drop technology. This uses advanced cushioning materials, enhancing shock absorption capacity by up to 1.2 times and ensuring durability even when dropped from a height of 1.5 meters at any angle.What this means is that you probably won't need a case with this phone. The display itself covers a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and supports up to 1.07 billion colors, so it's not only tough but also capable. It features a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of HDR peak brightness.The device is equipped with a triple camera system, featuring a 108 MP ultra-clear camera, a 5 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2 MP macro camera. This is a pretty standard affair for a midrange phone, and even though the ultrawide and macro cameras are nothing to write home about, the main snapper looks pretty good, at least on paper.This 108 MP camera uses a large 1/1.67-inch sensor and an f/1.75 aperture for enhanced low-light performance. There's a 16 MP front camera for all the Sefie fanatics out there.Honor advertises the Magic 6 Lite as being able to run for two days on a charge. This might be possible thanks to the hefty 5,300 mAh battery and the efficient chipset. The wired fast charging tops at 35W, and there's no mention of wireless charging capabilities on this phone.The said efficient chipset is more than a year old and also not the most powerful midrange chip. The Honor Magic 6 Lite uses a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, which is an octa-core affair with four A78 cores at 2.2GHz and four A55 clocked at 1.8GHz.The base memory configuration starts at 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, and there's no microSD card extension.The Honor Magic 6 Lite will be available in three colors: Midnight Black, Emerald Green, and Sunrise Orange, priced at £349.99 in the UK on the HiHonor website. Early birds will receive a complimentary Honor Pad X8 (worth £99.99) and a 12-month free screen protection cover.