Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $1,020 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

The midrange plot thickens with the launch of the Honor Magic 6 Lite

honor
Honor magic 6 lite
Honor has officially announced the launch of its latest midrange smartphone, the Magic 6 Lite. It comes with a compelling combination of display goodness, camera capabilities, battery performance, and processing power and places itself as a real contender in the upper-level midrange market.

Display that you can drop?


The 6.78-inch AMOLED Curved Display with a 1.5K ultra-clear resolution incorporates Honor Anti-Drop technology. This uses advanced cushioning materials, enhancing shock absorption capacity by up to 1.2 times and ensuring durability even when dropped from a height of 1.5 meters at any angle.

What this means is that you probably won't need a case with this phone. The display itself covers a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and supports up to 1.07 billion colors, so it's not only tough but also capable. It features a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of HDR peak brightness.

Capable main camera


The device is equipped with a triple camera system, featuring a 108 MP ultra-clear camera, a 5 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2 MP macro camera. This is a pretty standard affair for a midrange phone, and even though the ultrawide and macro cameras are nothing to write home about, the main snapper looks pretty good, at least on paper.

This 108 MP camera uses a large 1/1.67-inch sensor and an f/1.75 aperture for enhanced low-light performance. There's a 16 MP front camera for all the Sefie fanatics out there.

Two-day battery life?


Honor advertises the Magic 6 Lite as being able to run for two days on a charge. This might be possible thanks to the hefty 5,300 mAh battery and the efficient chipset. The wired fast charging tops at 35W, and there's no mention of wireless charging capabilities on this phone.

Hardware


The said efficient chipset is more than a year old and also not the most powerful midrange chip. The Honor Magic 6 Lite uses a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, which is an octa-core affair with four A78 cores at 2.2GHz and four A55 clocked at 1.8GHz.

The base memory configuration starts at 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, and there's no microSD card extension.

The Honor Magic 6 Lite will be available in three colors: Midnight Black, Emerald Green, and Sunrise Orange, priced at £349.99 in the UK on the HiHonor website. Early birds will receive a complimentary Honor Pad X8 (worth £99.99) and a 12-month free screen protection cover.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Apple starts sending iPhone users their share of the $500 million "Batterygate" settlement
Apple starts sending iPhone users their share of the $500 million "Batterygate" settlement
iOS 17.3: All the new features and improvements
iOS 17.3: All the new features and improvements
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Amazon cuts the price of the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 by $102, making them a bargain for money
Amazon cuts the price of the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 by $102, making them a bargain for money
Leaked real-world Galaxy S24 Ultra photos will remind you of iPhone 15 Pro Max
Leaked real-world Galaxy S24 Ultra photos will remind you of iPhone 15 Pro Max

Latest News

Incredible deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 dirt-cheap for a limited time
Incredible deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 dirt-cheap for a limited time
Gamers and others will love this upgrade to the Galaxy S24 series displays
Gamers and others will love this upgrade to the Galaxy S24 series displays
YouTube is really serious about podcasts, launches new tool for creators
YouTube is really serious about podcasts, launches new tool for creators
Boost brings back its Celero line, two new 5G phones now available for free (with port)
Boost brings back its Celero line, two new 5G phones now available for free (with port)
ITC files with court to end temporary stay on Apple Watch exclusion order
ITC files with court to end temporary stay on Apple Watch exclusion order
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless