An even better look at Honor’s first foldable phone—Magic V pops up online in official promo photo

HONOR Magic V expected specs

This particular HONOR Magic V is shown in warm yellowish-orange color, completely opened up, so you can also see the cover screen. Since we get to see the phone in Yi’s hand, we get a decent perspective on its size as well. From the looks of it, it seems the Magic V will be similar in size to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, albeit with a larger camera island.As for the HONOR Magic V specs , the latest rumors point to a 6.5-inch external screen capable of a 90Hz refresh rate with a centered hole-punch selfie camera. The main screen is said to measure at 8-inches once completely opened and has a 2200 x 2480 resolution paired with a 120Hz refresh rate.Something a bit more exciting in terms of specs is the alleged Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that could supposedly power the HONOR Magic V, which would make it the first foldable phone to be powered with that chipset. Hopefully, that larger camera island on the back also means that there will be an impressive camera system included in the package, but that seems more like wishful thinking for now.The HONOR Magic V will be announced in China on January 10, 2022, but will likely enter global markets soon after as well. Stay tuned to find out more once the time comes.