An even better look at Honor's first foldable phone—Magic V pops up online in official promo photo
This particular HONOR Magic V is shown in warm yellowish-orange color, completely opened up, so you can also see the cover screen. Since we get to see the phone in Yi’s hand, we get a decent perspective on its size as well. From the looks of it, it seems the Magic V will be similar in size to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, albeit with a larger camera island.
HONOR Magic V expected specs
As for the HONOR Magic V specs, the latest rumors point to a 6.5-inch external screen capable of a 90Hz refresh rate with a centered hole-punch selfie camera. The main screen is said to measure at 8-inches once completely opened and has a 2200 x 2480 resolution paired with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The HONOR Magic V will be announced in China on January 10, 2022, but will likely enter global markets soon after as well. Stay tuned to find out more once the time comes.