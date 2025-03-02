Honor unveils brand new products at MWC 2025 and a plan to become leaders in AI

With AiMAGE, the company says you can now expect sharper photos and restored portraits, all powered by AI. These are the key features promised:

On-device AI that sharpens images.

Cloud-based AI that improves zoom quality.

A tool to restore older photos.

Beyond photography, Honor is simplifying file sharing between devices and adding AI-powered deepfake detection to their high-end phones. Notably, Honor is also committing to long-term software support, pledging seven years of Android OS and security updates for its Magic series, starting with the Honor Magic7 Pro in the EU market. This mirrors what other OEMs, such as Google and Samsung, are doing.

The second phase of their plan involves building a collaborative AI ecosystem. Honor is inviting industry partners to join them, committing significant investment. The goal is to expand AI's reach beyond phones, creating a network of interconnected devices.



The final phase? It's Honor's vision of human and AI coexisting, pushing the limits of what's possible. The company says this will involve unlocking human potential with advanced AI.





A new laptop, tablet, watch, and earbuds





Honor MagicBook Pro 14: an AI-powered laptop with extended battery life. It has a Vine-leaf curved design, lightweight body, and integrates Honor Turbo X for increased performance. AI ambitions aside, Honor also unveiled a range of new devices at MWC 2025. While we don't have full specs on pricing on these devices yet, we do have some images we can share with you in the meantime. Here's a quick list of what the company is launching this year:



Honor Pad V9: a tablet designed for learning and work. It's got an ultra-thin body, 2.8K Honor Eye Comfort Display, and long battery life.

Honor Pad V9. | Images credit — Honor



Honor Watch 5 Ultra: a smartwatch for fitness tracking that offers up to 15 days of battery life.

Honor Watch 5 Ultra. | Images credit — Honor





Honor Earbuds Open: ergonomic earbuds with real-time translation and real-time interpretation.

Honor Earbuds Open. | Images credit — Honor





The company is also committing to sustainability, aiming for carbon neutrality. If you are in Barcelona for MWC, you can check out all these products in person starting tomorrow March 3rd through March 6th at the Honor booth which is located at Stand 3H10 in Hall 3, Fira Gran Via.



This move by Honor feels like a look into the future of the company's technology. Every other smartphone manufacturer worth its salt is now focusing on expanding their AI efforts, and Honor is definitely not looking to get left behind. I am definitely looking forward to seeing how their vision materializes, both with their newly unveiled products and anything else the company releases in the future.