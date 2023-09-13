Save on a new awesome mid-ranger; grab an Honor 70 for £211 OFF its price from Amazon UK
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are now the best iPhones you can buy and are among the best phones on the market in general. However, Apple's new iPhones — every high-end smartphone for that matter — cost a lot to get. The truth is that, albeit being incredible devices, high-end smartphones like the latest iPhone 15 Pro or Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra are more for power users since only this type of people can actually take full advantage of the enormous firepower that these phones have.
Right now, Amazon UK has the stylish, budget-friendly Honor 70 mid-ranger in Midnight Black on sale with an awesome 44% discount. This means you will save a whopping £211 on this incredible phone.
The Honor 70 comes with a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset on board and has 8GB of RAM. While it's really far away from a mobile powerhouse, it should have plenty of power for day-to-day tasks like browsing the web and streaming TikTok videos.
Additionally, the phone packs a 54MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie shooter that can capture videos in up to 4K at 30 fps and in 1080p at 30 fps, respectively. And as a true budget-friendly smartphone, the Honor 70 doesn't come with a telephoto lens. Regardless of that, the smartphone still takes lovely photos, especially given its current price.
In terms of battery life, the Honor 70 sports a 4,800mAh battery and should be able to last you a whole day without the need to recharge. Also, the phone supports 66W wired charging capable of filling the tank in around 40 minutes, which is really impressive, especially for a budget smartphone.
Unlike Huawei phones, Honor's smartphones run on Android and support Google's services, which means you will be able to use Google Maps for navigation and Gmail for your emails.
In other words, if you are using your phone mostly for browsing the web, chatting with your friends, and watching videos, you can easily go with a mid-range phone for less money. And if you are actually in the market for such a smartphone and located in the UK then today is your lucky day!
So, as you can see, the Honor 70 is actually a pretty dope smartphone and it's worth every single pound spent. Fortunately, you won't need to spend a lot of pounds on this one. But you must act fast, since you never know if the offer will be available tomorrow.
