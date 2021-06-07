Honor 50 Pro+ design confirmed ahead of launch: 4 cameras and shiny colors
After series of leaks and rumors, we finally have our first official look at the flagship Honor 50! The announcement will take place on June 16, but we can take a sneak peek right now!
The phone from the images seems to be Honor's top gun - the Honor 50 Pro+. It has a big main camera plate on top (said to house a 100MP sensor) and three additional ones at the bottom. It's safe to assume one of them will be an ultra-wide camera, while the rest isn't clear.
The two images show shimmery and colorful designs, true to Honor's legacy from the days with Huawei. Speaking of Huawei, we can't help but notice that the rear design of the Honor 50 seems to be heavily inspired by the recently-teased P50 Pro by Huawei.
That's not shocking at all. The Honor 50 will be the first true flagship phone that will be released after the legal split of the two Chinese companies. Until now, Honor's brand image and design language have always followed this of Huawei flagships, which is not a bad thing at all.
We assume that the Honor 50 series were already under development while the whole "US versus China" political scandal was unfolding, which would be why the two flagships will alike.
Again, if anything, that's more of an advantage rather than a drawback. Both Huawei and Honor phones have had some of the most recognizable and iconic designs for years. This was a trend started by Huawei's P20 series of phones, which made bold colors cool (again).
The Honor 50 series is expected to come with extremely fast charging and very bright and colorful HDR displays, and of Qualcomm's Snapdragon series of chips. On top of that, if you didn't already know, Honor is bringing back Google Mobile Services to its phones, which will definitely make them a contender for the best Android phone of the year.
We expect to see reasonable prices too! Honor's never been famous for charging too much for its phones, even flagships. This was part of why the brand became synonymous with "good value for the money" and a user favorite all over Europe and other parts of the world.