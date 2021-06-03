Latest renders of the Honor 50 and 50 Pro surface



Last year, Huawei jettisoned its Honor sub-brand selling it to a consortium for a little over $15 billion. This was done so that Honor would no longer have to follow the restrictions placed on Huawei by the United States. After all, as a sub-brand of Huawei, Honor was guilty by association.





As a result of becoming an independent phone manufacturer, Honor can now access U.S. based suppliers including Google . It also can now be shipped chips manufactured by foundries that use U.S. technology.





The Honor 50 series is expected to be unveiled on June 16th and the Honor 50 and 50 Pro models will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G produced by TSMC using its 6nm process node. More exciting for many is the return of Google Mobile Services (GMS) which means that the Google ecosystem will return to Honor for the first time since Huawei was placed on the U.S. entity list in May 2019.







Renders of the Honor 50 Pro and the Honor 50, published today by GSMArena , show two rings running vertically along the left side of the rear of the phones. One ring on the 50 Pro is rumored to be equipped with a 108MP main camera and an aperture of f/1.8. The specs belonging to the two other cameras on the bottom ring are unknown and do not show a periscope lens like a previous render did for the Honor 50 Pro+ (more on that model below).





The Honor 50 will sport a 50MP main camera, also with an aperture of f/1.8. It also has two other cameras in the bottom ring. All models will be equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate that updates the screen 120 times per second providing silky smooth scrolling and enhanced animation. The Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro have both received their 3C certifications in China which show that they will charge at 66W and 100W respectively.







The Honor 50 Pro+ is expected to be a true flagship powered by the 5nm Snapdragon 888 chipset with a 6.79-inch AMOLED display, a 1440+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The base configuration will reportedly include 8GB of LPDDR5 memory and 128GB of storage (UFS 3.1 is included).





Honor is expected to ship more handsets that Huawei this year, possibly delivering as many as 100 million units.

