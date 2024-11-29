Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
Amazon Black Friday is here
The best deals of the year are live today-only! Buy now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The previously leaked Honor 300 Ultra is happening after all

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
honor
Honor 300 Ultra
Honor is expected to introduce its new 300 series on December 2, but the Chinese handset maker only confirmed two devices for the announcement: Honor 300 and Honor 300 Pro.

A third phone with the Honor 300 Ultra moniker was tipped too, which is why it was surprising that Honor didn’t confirm its existence when it listed the regular and Pro models on its online store in China.

Thankfully, the handset market confirmed this week that the Honor 300 Ultra is real and that it will be introduced along with the other two Honor 300 models on December 2.

The previously leaked Honor 300 Ultra is happening after all


Unlike the other two Honor 300 phones, the Ultra model will feature a periscope lens, but aside from that there’s no official information available for this specific device.

The pictures posted by Honor on Weibo also reveal that the 300 Ultra will be available in two colors at launch: Charcoal Black and Flower White. Basically, we know what the phone looks like, but not what’s under the hood.

Still, based on previous rumors, Honor 300 Ultra might be closer to a flagship rather than a premium high-end phone like the Honor 300 Pro. The latter is said to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which means the Ultra model could be equipped with a slightly more powerful chipset (probably the Snapdragon 8 Elite).

The previously leaked Honor 300 Ultra is happening after all


Although both Honor 300 Pro and Honor 300 Ultra come with the same number of cameras, the Ultra model is expected to offer a superior configuration, according to the latest rumors.

Unfortunately, that’s all we know so far about the Honor 300 series, which is a bit surprising considering that the phones are less than a week away. We’ll keep an eye out for any additional information that Honor might post on Weibo over the weekend, especially since the Chinese company has already kicked off the marketing campaign for its upcoming high-end devices.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Latest News

Amazon is offering an incredible $145 Black Friday discount on a special Galaxy Watch 7 bundle
Amazon is offering an incredible $145 Black Friday discount on a special Galaxy Watch 7 bundle
40+ best Black Friday phone deals to shop right now
40+ best Black Friday phone deals to shop right now
New leak shows off the redesigned successor of one of the most budget-friendly flip foldables
New leak shows off the redesigned successor of one of the most budget-friendly flip foldables
The compact Galaxy S24 sinks to a new all-time low for Black Friday
The compact Galaxy S24 sinks to a new all-time low for Black Friday
Android Auto users experiencing a strange bug that adds an "oh" sound to the end of messages
Android Auto users experiencing a strange bug that adds an "oh" sound to the end of messages
New Samsung patent shows a tablet with a rollable screen
New Samsung patent shows a tablet with a rollable screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless