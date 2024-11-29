The previously leaked Honor 300 Ultra is happening after all
Honor is expected to introduce its new 300 series on December 2, but the Chinese handset maker only confirmed two devices for the announcement: Honor 300 and Honor 300 Pro.
A third phone with the Honor 300 Ultra moniker was tipped too, which is why it was surprising that Honor didn’t confirm its existence when it listed the regular and Pro models on its online store in China.
Unlike the other two Honor 300 phones, the Ultra model will feature a periscope lens, but aside from that there’s no official information available for this specific device.
The pictures posted by Honor on Weibo also reveal that the 300 Ultra will be available in two colors at launch: Charcoal Black and Flower White. Basically, we know what the phone looks like, but not what’s under the hood.
Still, based on previous rumors, Honor 300 Ultra might be closer to a flagship rather than a premium high-end phone like the Honor 300 Pro. The latter is said to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which means the Ultra model could be equipped with a slightly more powerful chipset (probably the Snapdragon 8 Elite).
Although both Honor 300 Pro and Honor 300 Ultra come with the same number of cameras, the Ultra model is expected to offer a superior configuration, according to the latest rumors.
A third phone with the Honor 300 Ultra moniker was tipped too, which is why it was surprising that Honor didn’t confirm its existence when it listed the regular and Pro models on its online store in China.
Thankfully, the handset market confirmed this week that the Honor 300 Ultra is real and that it will be introduced along with the other two Honor 300 models on December 2.
Unlike the other two Honor 300 phones, the Ultra model will feature a periscope lens, but aside from that there’s no official information available for this specific device.
The pictures posted by Honor on Weibo also reveal that the 300 Ultra will be available in two colors at launch: Charcoal Black and Flower White. Basically, we know what the phone looks like, but not what’s under the hood.
Still, based on previous rumors, Honor 300 Ultra might be closer to a flagship rather than a premium high-end phone like the Honor 300 Pro. The latter is said to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which means the Ultra model could be equipped with a slightly more powerful chipset (probably the Snapdragon 8 Elite).
Although both Honor 300 Pro and Honor 300 Ultra come with the same number of cameras, the Ultra model is expected to offer a superior configuration, according to the latest rumors.
Unfortunately, that’s all we know so far about the Honor 300 series, which is a bit surprising considering that the phones are less than a week away. We’ll keep an eye out for any additional information that Honor might post on Weibo over the weekend, especially since the Chinese company has already kicked off the marketing campaign for its upcoming high-end devices.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: