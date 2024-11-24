Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Honor 300 Ultra | Image: Digital Chat StationHonor 300 Series might have gone under a radar a bit since the two phones that are currently part of the lineup have been quietly listed on the company’s official online store in China, but the Honor 300 and 300 Pro are real, and they’ll probably become very popular among fans thanks to their specs.
What’s even more surprising is that Honor won’t stop at just two phones and will add a third to the 300 Series, an Ultra model. Reputable leaker Digital Chat Station recently shared some high-resolution renders showing the unannounced Honor 300 Ultra.
Considering its name, this is probably the most powerful model that’s part of the 300 Series, followed by Honor 300 Pro and the vanilla version. The main difference between the vanilla, Pro and Ultra models is the camera configuration.
The Ultra model comes with a periscope camera position in middle of the other two, something that the vanilla and Pro model lack. Aside from that, Honor 300 Ultra looks very much similar to the 300 Pro variant, at least when it comes to design.
Honor 300 vs. Honor 300 Ultra | Image credits: Digital Chat Station
Of course, we can safely assume the Honor 300 Ultra will be available in at least two colors: black and white. Unfortunately, the leaked high-resolution renders don’t come with any details about the phone’s specs attached, so we’re still in the dark here.
Considering the Honor 300 Pro is rumored to pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, it would make sense of the Ultra model to feature a slightly more powerful chipset, but this is just a guess.
The Honor 300 Series doesn’t have a release date yet, but since the 300 and 300 Pro models have already been listed on Honor’s online store in China, it shouldn’t be long before these are officially introduced.
