Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday 2024 is a week early! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Honor 300 series to be announced next week

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
honor
Honor 300
The Honor 300 series has been in the news lately, which suggested that the Chinese handset maker plans to introduce its new phones by the end of the year. Last week, both Honor 300 and 300 Pro were listed on the company’s online store in China, so an official announcement was probably inevitable.

Today, Honor confirmed that its new 300 and 300 Pro phones will be introduced in China on December 2. Both phones will first go on sale in China, but it’s safe to assume that a global rollout will follow shortly.

One important thing worth noting is that Honor did not make any mention of the 300 Ultra, a slightly beefed-up model that made headlines last week. Despite a couple of high-resolution renders showing the Honor 300 Ultra, it appears that the Chinese handset maker isn’t ready to introduce this particular model.

In any case, the Honor 300 Pro just about the same when it comes to design, and the only thing that seems different is the camera configuration. That said, the Honor 300 Pro is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which would make it one of the last flagships to feature this particular chipset.

Honor 300 Series | Image credits: Honor

There’s no information about the vanilla Honor 300’s hardware yet, but we do know that it’s going to feature a dual-camera setup, while the Pro model is expected to pack a slightly better triple-camera configuration.

Although both Honor 300 and 300 Pro are now listed on the company’s official store in China, there are little details about the phones’ technical specifications available on the website.

However, we do know that both phones will ship with MagicOS 9 based on Android 15. We also know they will be available in Purple and Sand Gold. There will be no announcements regarding the international availability of the Honor 300 and 300 Pro on December 2, but it’s unlikely that the phone will go global this year.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price

Latest News

At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless