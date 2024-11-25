Honor 300 series to be announced next week
The Honor 300 series has been in the news lately, which suggested that the Chinese handset maker plans to introduce its new phones by the end of the year. Last week, both Honor 300 and 300 Pro were listed on the company’s online store in China, so an official announcement was probably inevitable.
Today, Honor confirmed that its new 300 and 300 Pro phones will be introduced in China on December 2. Both phones will first go on sale in China, but it’s safe to assume that a global rollout will follow shortly.
In any case, the Honor 300 Pro just about the same when it comes to design, and the only thing that seems different is the camera configuration. That said, the Honor 300 Pro is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which would make it one of the last flagships to feature this particular chipset.
There’s no information about the vanilla Honor 300’s hardware yet, but we do know that it’s going to feature a dual-camera setup, while the Pro model is expected to pack a slightly better triple-camera configuration.
However, we do know that both phones will ship with MagicOS 9 based on Android 15. We also know they will be available in Purple and Sand Gold. There will be no announcements regarding the international availability of the Honor 300 and 300 Pro on December 2, but it’s unlikely that the phone will go global this year.
One important thing worth noting is that Honor did not make any mention of the 300 Ultra, a slightly beefed-up model that made headlines last week. Despite a couple of high-resolution renders showing the Honor 300 Ultra, it appears that the Chinese handset maker isn’t ready to introduce this particular model.
Honor 300 Series | Image credits: Honor
Although both Honor 300 and 300 Pro are now listed on the company’s official store in China, there are little details about the phones’ technical specifications available on the website.
