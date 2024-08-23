Budget-friendly Honor 200 Smart coming soon to Europe

Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

By
Honor is gearing up for a very important event, the global launch of the Magic V3, one of the world’s thinnest foldable smartphones. At the other end of the spectrum, the Chinese company has another Honor 200 series phone in the pipeline, the Honor 200 Smart.

The phone was recently spotted by GSMArena on Honor’s German website, so it’s safe to say that it’s going to be introduced in the coming days. Just like its older brothers, the Honor 200 Smart is a budget-friendly smartphone that could prove to be very popular among customers if priced correctly.

Speaking of which, if you’re willing to pay €200 for an entry-level Android smartphone, then the Honor 200 Smart could be a decent choice. As far as the key specs go, we know just about everything there is to know about Honor’s upcoming phone.

The first thing that’s worth noting is that the Honor 200 Smart is equipped with a low-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. These specs are standard for cheap Android phones, so there are no surprises here.

What’s interesting is that the Honor 200 Smart sports a very decent 6.8-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also a dual camera on the back that features 50MP main and 2MP depth sensors.

The punch hole display houses a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper. Honor 200 Smart is powered by a 5,200 mAh battery with 35W fast charging support. Other highlights of the phone include NFC (Near Field Communication) support, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and 3.5mm audio jack.

As expected, Honor’s budget-friendly smartphone runs on Android 14 with MagicOS 8.0 on top. This will probably receive a few Android OS updates, although that remains to be confirmed.

As mentioned earlier, the Honor 200 Smart will cost €200 in Europe. The phone will be available in two colors: Black and Green.
