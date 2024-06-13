Global Honor 200 series launch brings Studio Harcourt mastery to high-end portrait cameras





Honor 200 series specs and camera

Portrait photography masters





A combination of dual 50MP cameras, including the telephoto lens, makes for a quality zoom and bokeh photography on the back of the Honor 200 Pro, but the front-facing camera is 50MP as well, for the ultimate in portrait photos no matter where the framing goes.





The 50MP Portrait Main Camera offers what Honor calls a Super Dynamic H9000 Sensor tailored by AI algorithms to achieve " the perfect balance of light and shadow in even challenging lighting scenarios ."





The 50MP Portrait Telephoto Camera offers a custom-made Sony telephoto sensor with wider dynamic range that can snap cleaner images of faraway objects with more detail and ensure elaborate bokeh effect for portrait shots.





Honor used the renowned Parisian Studio Harcourt's portrait photography mastery to arrive at its AI Portrait Engine that powers the Honor 200 series:





In addition, a collaboration with renowned photographer Rankin in the realm of studio portraits adds further credence to the Honor 200 series photography prowess.





The rest of the Honor 200 Pro specs are as good as they get for the price, too. The phone comes with a quad-curved 6.7-inch 2K display with 120 Hz refresh rate and peak 4,000 nits brightness.









The latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powers the sub-$900 phone with flagship speed, while a giant 5,200 mAh battery keeps the lights on with 100W fast charging abilities that bring it to full in 40 minutes. At the memory front, the Honor 200 Pro offers 12GB RAM and the whopping 512GB of flash storage.





Pricing and release date





The global debut of the Honor 200 series includes three phones - the Honor 200 Pro, the Honor 200, and Honor 200 Lite, priced at £699.99, £499.99, and just £279.99, respectively. The phones are available to order immediately at the honor.com.uk, and are arriving at major retailers and carriers on June 21 for preorder, with general release slated for June 26.

The Honor phone brand keeps churning out enticing handsets and climbing up the market share ranks, and the latest Honor 200 series is a good indication why. Priced in the $350-$900 range equivalent, they are dubbed the portrait phones by Honor.