Honor introduces its new AI-oriented smartphones, the 200 series

The 200 and 200 Pro are Honor’s first smartphones to feature the company’s new AI architecture layout the company detailed last week. They’re also the first to ship with MagicOS 8.0, Honor’s take on Android 14, which is expected to be rolled out to the Magic V2 and Honor 90 devices in the coming months.

Although the Honor 200 series’ global launch is set for June 12, customers in China will be able to pick them up much sooner. The Honor 200 will be available for purchase for as low as $370 (12/256GB) or as high as $440 (16/512GB).

The cheaper version of the Honor 200 Pro sells for $485 (12/256GB), while the most expensive model costs $620 (16GB/1TB). They’re available in four different colors: black, blue, pink, and white.

The main difference between the two 200 series phones is the chipset inside. The vanilla model is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, while the Pro version comes with a more powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU.

Even though both phones feature the same triple camera setup, the Honor 200’s 50-megapixel main snapper uses a Sony IMX906 sensor, while 200 Pro features the OmniVision OV50H sensor.

Aside from that, both phones come with 50-megapixel telephoto cameras with 2.5x optical zoom and OIS (optical image stabilization), 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, as well as 50-megapixel selfie cameras.

The similarities don’t stop here though, as both phones sport 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ displays with 120Hz refresh rate, and 5,200 mAh batteries with support for 100W wired charging.

The handset maker confirms the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro will hit shelves in China on May 31. Unfortunately, there’s no word on pricing and availability for other markets yet.
Cosmin Vasile
