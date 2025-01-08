HMD puts Apple, Samsung to shame with its latest flagship feature
I'm fascinated by what four-figures flagships – I'm talking about $$$ here – can do nowadays. One could say I admire them. But I admire even greatly cheaper, lesser gadgets when they go toe to toe with flagships and give them a run for their money.
Like Google's Pixel "a" series phones, for example. The Pixel 8a certainly makes the Pixel 8 get the cold sweats: it's that good. Sure, the Pixel 8a is not a true budget phone, but my colleague Peter is asking the logical question:
Anyway, this article is not about Pixels. It's about fairytales. It's about a brave little tailor.
Depending on where you live and what kind of fairytales were read to you as a child, there's a high chance you've heard the story of the little brave tailor – after all, it's part of the Brothers Grimm stories.
At the very beginning of the story, the brave little tailor killed seven flies in a single blow.
What I'm talking about is the HMD OffGrid: the company's first Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) communications device.
NTN, although it might sound like TNT, has nothing to do with explosives. Nor with teenage mutant ninja turtles. Although I'm sure they'd use the HMD OffGrid to get things done easily.
NTN refers to space-based communication systems, including satellites at various altitudes, while TN (Terrestrial Networks) covers ground-based infrastructure like towers and cells. Although terrestrial networks have expanded with urban growth, they still fall short of delivering complete coverage.
When you're out there, lost in the woods, with no food, water, or a decent enough book to read (for distraction purposes), you'll see how measly the TN coverage actually is. You'd want a phone that can talk to satellites.
Some phones pack such capabilities: some offer text, some offer calls.
So, the OffGrid allows iOS and Android phones to connect directly to satellites, even in challenging environments. How cool is that!
The compact device weighs just 60 grams and features a three-day battery life, MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, and a dedicated app for two-way messaging. Its "check-in" feature lets users send pre-configured messages with a single button press. Additionally, the OffGrid includes premium Overwatch x Rescue services from FocusPoint International, providing 24/7 emergency response and coordination.
Yes, that's quite right. Some phones can. But can your phone do it?
People that need satellite connectivity will get a kick out of HMD's newest gadget, I assume.
If you're in the market for a new phone: great, maybe a satellite-enabled smartphone is the saner choice (fewer gadgets is the foundation to a saner life).
But if you're happy with your phone and don't feel like spending money on another one, why not rely on the HMD gadget?
Sure, it's not for free, but it can be a great budget-friendly solution.
The device is priced at $200, and users must subscribe to a service plan. The HMD Unlimited Plan costs $14.99 per month or $139.99 annually for unlimited messaging, check-ins, and SOS services, with an optional $4.99 monthly fee for live tracking.
HMD is, of course, not the first player in town to offer such a gadget. However, I find it amusing (and important) that a relatively unknown company (sorry, HMD) can come up with such an accessible toy that gives you only what expensive phones give you.
The more, the merrier!
I'm not the greatest explorer of the great outdoors, I'd much rather get such a gadget than throw money at expensive satellite-ready flagships. I'm going to save me some money and just get me a plane ticket to the middle of nowhere.
Now, HMD Global, the company that acquired the rights to use the Nokia brand for its phones, is living through its own "seven at one blow" moment:
What's that?
Image credit – HMD
The HMD OffGrid offers satellite connectivity, through the reliable L Band satellite radio spectrum. It's said to be reliable because it can penetrate clouds, rain, and other atmospheric conditions, making it ideal for ensuring consistent connectivity even in remote or challenging environments.
The compact device weighs just 60 grams and features a three-day battery life, MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, and a dedicated app for two-way messaging. Its "check-in" feature lets users send pre-configured messages with a single button press. Additionally, the OffGrid includes premium Overwatch x Rescue services from FocusPoint International, providing 24/7 emergency response and coordination.
But phones can do that already
iPhone 14 and newer support the Emergency SOS via satellite feature and the iOS 18 update brought along Messages via satellite. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Yes, that's quite right. Some phones can. But can your phone do it?
People that need satellite connectivity will get a kick out of HMD's newest gadget, I assume.
If you're in the market for a new phone: great, maybe a satellite-enabled smartphone is the saner choice (fewer gadgets is the foundation to a saner life).
But if you're happy with your phone and don't feel like spending money on another one, why not rely on the HMD gadget?
Sure, it's not for free, but it can be a great budget-friendly solution.
The device is priced at $200, and users must subscribe to a service plan. The HMD Unlimited Plan costs $14.99 per month or $139.99 annually for unlimited messaging, check-ins, and SOS services, with an optional $4.99 monthly fee for live tracking.
Diversity for the win
Image credit – Motorola
HMD is, of course, not the first player in town to offer such a gadget. However, I find it amusing (and important) that a relatively unknown company (sorry, HMD) can come up with such an accessible toy that gives you only what expensive phones give you.
There's also the Motorola Defy Satellite Link which debuted in 2023. This one utilizes the Bullitt Satellite Connect network and is powered by an advanced NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) chip.
The more, the merrier!
I'm not the greatest explorer of the great outdoors, I'd much rather get such a gadget than throw money at expensive satellite-ready flagships. I'm going to save me some money and just get me a plane ticket to the middle of nowhere.
