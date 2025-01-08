HMD launches new device that allows iOS and Android users to connect directly to satellites
HMD OffGrid | Image credit: HMD GlobalHMD is back in the news with something different this time around. Instead of a new cheap phone, the Finnish company announced the upcoming availability of its first-ever NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) Communications device, the HMD OffGrid.
The new device uses L Band satellite radio spectrum, a very reliable technology, allowing iOS and Android users to connect directly to satellites, even in the most challenging environments.
According to HMD, the OffGrid delivers satellite connectivity and features 24/7 emergency response, three-day battery life and MIL-STD-810H military grade-durability.
HMD OffGrid | Image credit: HMD Global
The device is also very light at just 60 grams and it’s small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, which makes it ideal for outdoor enthusiasts. HMD OffGrid features a dedicated app that enables two-way messaging and live location tracking for up to five recipients.
In addition, the device has a “check in” feature that allows users to send a pre-configured message to friends and family with just a click of a dedicated button. It also comes with Ovewatch x Rescue premium service offered by FocusPoint International, which includes 24/7 multi-lingual emergency response coordination and fully funded assistance.
HMD OffGrid | Image credit: HMD Global
Of course, all these “off-the-grid” features aren’t available for free. Apart from having to pay for the device, which costs £170 / $200, customers must also pay for a premium search and rescue plan.
- HMD Unlimited Plan: $14.99/month or $139.99/ year for unlimited messages, check-in, and SOS services. Optional unlimited live tracking for $4.99/month. One time activation fee of $9.99.
- HMD Freedom Plan: $79.99/year (one-time payment) with up to 350 text and check-in messages. Optional unlimited live tracking for $4.99/month. One time activation fee of $19.99.
According to HMD, the OffGrid will be available starting in January in the United States, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand, with more territories coming throughout 2025.
