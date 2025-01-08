Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

HMD launches new device that allows iOS and Android users to connect directly to satellites

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories
HMD OffGrid
HMD OffGrid | Image credit: HMD Global
HMD is back in the news with something different this time around. Instead of a new cheap phone, the Finnish company announced the upcoming availability of its first-ever NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) Communications device, the HMD OffGrid.

The new device uses L Band satellite radio spectrum, a very reliable technology, allowing iOS and Android users to connect directly to satellites, even in the most challenging environments.

According to HMD, the OffGrid delivers satellite connectivity and features 24/7 emergency response, three-day battery life and MIL-STD-810H military grade-durability.

HMD OffGrid | Image credit: HMD Global

The device is also very light at just 60 grams and it’s small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, which makes it ideal for outdoor enthusiasts. HMD OffGrid features a dedicated app that enables two-way messaging and live location tracking for up to five recipients.

In addition, the device has a “check in” feature that allows users to send a pre-configured message to friends and family with just a click of a dedicated button. It also comes with Ovewatch x Rescue premium service offered by FocusPoint International, which includes 24/7 multi-lingual emergency response coordination and fully funded assistance.

HMD OffGrid | Image credit: HMD Global

Of course, all these “off-the-grid” features aren’t available for free. Apart from having to pay for the device, which costs £170 / $200, customers must also pay for a premium search and rescue plan.

  • HMD Unlimited Plan: $14.99/month or $139.99/ year for unlimited messages, check-in, and SOS services. Optional unlimited live tracking for $4.99/month. One time activation fee of $9.99.
  • HMD Freedom Plan: $79.99/year (one-time payment) with up to 350 text and check-in messages. Optional unlimited live tracking for $4.99/month. One time activation fee of $19.99.

According to HMD, the OffGrid will be available starting in January in the United States, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand, with more territories coming throughout 2025.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers

Latest News

All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless