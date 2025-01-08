HMD launches new device that allows iOS and Android users to connect directly to satellites

HMD OffGrid | Image credit: HMD Global

The device is also very light at just 60 grams and it’s small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, which makes it ideal for outdoor enthusiasts. HMD OffGrid features a dedicated app that enables two-way messaging and live location tracking for up to five recipients.In addition, the device has a “check in” feature that allows users to send a pre-configured message to friends and family with just a click of a dedicated button. It also comes with Ovewatch x Rescue premium service offered by FocusPoint International, which includes 24/7 multi-lingual emergency response coordination and fully funded assistance.