Nokia 9 PureView won’t get Android 11, here is why

Nokia 9 PureView won't get Android 11, here is why1
Although an Android 11 for Nokia 9 PureView should have gone out in Q3 2021, HMD Global announced that it has decided against providing the promised update. In a message on the company’s Polish website (via NokiaMob), the Finnish company reveals the reasons behind the decision and a little surprise for those who’d like to switch to a Nokia phone running Android 11.
To make up for its inability to deliver on its promise, current Nokia 9 PureView owners who wish to upgrade to Android 11 will receive a 50% discount on the Nokia XR20 or other X-series smartphones, subject to regional availability.