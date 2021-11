Nokia 9 PureView won’t get Android 11, here is why

incompatibilities between the camera and software would heavily detract from the user experience, which would not meet our high standards

Since HMD Global starting making Nokia smartphones, customers have been promised timely updates that will go for at least two years. Up until now, the Finnish company managed to keep it promise, but one of the Nokia 9 PureView is one of the exceptions.Although an Android 11 for Nokia 9 PureView should have gone out in Q3 2021, HMD Global announced that it has decided against providing the promised update. In a message on the company’s Polish website (via NokiaMob ), the Finnish company reveals the reasons behind the decision and a little surprise for those who’d like to switch to a Nokia phone running Android 11.According to HMD Global, “.” Despite not providing Nokia 9 PureView owners with Android 11, the company said that the phone will continue to receive security updates.To make up for its inability to deliver on its promise, current Nokia 9 PureView owners who wish to upgrade to Android 11 will receive a 50% discount on the Nokia XR20 or other X-series smartphones, subject to regional availability.