Hidden page reveals one way Google hopes to quiet regulators globally

Android 14

Pixel Launcher will soon allow you to choose the default web 'Search engine'.



The app build that comes with Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3 contains a hidden search settings item called "Search Engine". This feature will allow you to choose an app for the web search. pic.twitter.com/EbbCCd6bvX — Наиль Садыков (@Nail_Sadykov) January 11, 2024

Included with the Pixel Launcher app that came with theQPR2 Beta 3 update is a hidden option on the Search settings page called Search engine. The description of this setting says, "Select the app you’ll use to search the web. This will affect search and content on your home screen." As you might expect, using the field above the apps list on a Pixel will rely on Google for web searches by default. The presence of this page indicates that Google could allow other search engines such as Bing, or DuckDuckGo, to handle such tasks.