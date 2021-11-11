iPhones had runaway success in 2021, but 2022 is shaping up to be Android's year

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.





All throughout 2021, the iPhone dominated the conversation and Android phones were struggling to get much recognition, and actually most Android flagships were set back by a problem that I think was beyond the control of the actual phone makers.





But before we dive into that, just take a look at these results from our YouTube channel community (where the majority of viewers have Android devices!). Yes, the iPhone 13 absolutely crushes the competition and that is probably no surprise.





The missing ingredient





While Apple is manufacturing its own processors that lead the mobile industry in terms of performance, Android phones mostly rely on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8XX series to ensure they can match Apple's silicon.





There are a few exceptions to that rule: Samsung makes its own series of Exynos chips, but they have consistently ranked below Snapdragon chips both in terms of performance and power efficiency, plus Samsung just does not seem to want to risk an all-Exynos strategy and continuous shipping its phones with Snapdragon processors in the United States, arguably its most important market.





Huawei used to be the other big company with its Kirin family of chips that it had developed over the years, but it ended up on the US Entity List, which sucked the Android air out of its lungs and sales slumped, so that it is no longer a factor. And only most recently Google started making its own processor series, Google Tensor , that proved to be also behind the Snapdragon family, but not by too much.





